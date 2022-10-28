8 Negative Traits of an Aquarius You Should Be Aware of

If you are born in the last week of January or the first few weeks of February, you are born under the sign of Aquarius, the Water Bearer, symbolized by the planet Uranus and the element air. Though often progressive, idealistic, bright, and creative, there are a few negative personality traits of an Aquarius you should be aware of. Sometimes eccentric, and at other times solemn, there are a myriad of traits associated with this air sign. Of course, the Aquarius personality is far more complex than this. Regarding creative endeavors and business solutions, Aquarians are renowned for their ingenuity and willingness to think beyond the box. They take great satisfaction in their capacity to recognize novel theories and methods for improving everything, including society. This creativity applies to the inventive minds of Aquarians as well; many are ardent artists who like expressing themselves via activities like writing and painting. Many, if not most, Aquarians are happy to accept the label of being a bit (or a lot) quirky in their personal life. After all, routine is dull! Continue reading to find out what this sign is all about and what their major flaws tend to be.

1. Emotionally Aloof from Their Lovers Uranus, the planet of invention, gives Aquarius the capacity to think broadly and effect significantly good changes around them. However, they risk neglecting their loved ones if they are too preoccupied with changing society. Additionally, they could grow distant in their love partnerships. 2. Little Respect for Authority Aquarians might become more disobedient the more they are coerced or ordered to accomplish something. They dislike being given instructions. They resent their superiors because they do not appreciate someone who tries to influence them or their opinion; even for their benefit. This can make it challenging to persuade someone of something.

ALSO READ: 8 Negative Traits of a Libra You Should Be Aware of

3. Overly Analytical Aquarians enjoy doing analysis, but they frequently over-analyze things. This is a result of their profound thinking, which causes them to daydream even when others are speaking to them. Because of this, individuals tend to get side-tracked and try to delve more into the subject at hand. They might not be impacted by this tendency, but those around them might feel disregarded. 4. Unpredictable and Impulsive Aquarians are tolerant to change and are quite adaptive. They enjoy change, particularly when it is positive. Their passion for exploration makes them often bored, and their propensity to adapt quickly can make them unpredictable at times. People around Aquarians may become irritated by their spontaneity because they never know what they might be up to next. 5. Cruel Wit The best qualities of an Aquarian include wit and humor. They scarcely even notice that they are naturally sarcastic and their comments might hurt someone. Their sarcasm is enjoyed by those who are used to their nasty humor, but others who aren't, may take offense. Although the Aquarians have good intentions, their dark sense of humor may sometimes cause harm inadvertently.

ALSO READ: 8 Negative Traits of a Cancer You Should Be Aware of

6. Secretive About Their Emotions Aquarians have strong emotions. However, they would rather keep their emotional side a secret from others. When feeling weak emotionally, individuals could withdraw from others and spend more time by themselves. Those who love them and want to help them could be harmed by their need for solitude.

7. Not Particularly Dependable Despite their superficial friendliness, Aquarians have a narrow circle of friends. They are connected to those in who they can confide their sentiments in. They don't trust people easily and would rather have a limited circle of reliable mates than a big group of pals. At the same time, they aren’t always there for their friends in times of need. 8. Too Proud Aquarians are self-sufficient and have a strong desire to be independent. They prefer making decisions and trusting their own judgement. But occasionally, they could want assistance and direction to move forward. In such circumstances, they could find it difficult and problematic to ask for assistance as they do not respect other people’s opinions and are too proud. The Silver Lining Aquarius is a very cerebral, intelligent sign with a propensity to become lost in contemplation while evaluating something or looking for potential answers to difficulties. They are extremely tolerant of differences in viewpoints because they sense potential in everything and enjoy dissecting it for as long as they can. Indeed, despite their negative traits, most Aquarians tend to think broadly and are among the best problem solvers. Even if they occasionally tend to become side-tracked by their own opinions, they are often excellent resources to turn to for an objective and thorough response!

ALSO READ: 8 Negative Traits of a Scorpio You Should Be Aware of