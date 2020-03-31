8 outdoor games that every 90’s kid will miss playing them in their childhood

If you played outdoor games, then you had a super fun childhood. But can you mark any one of them as your favourite? These are the outdoor games that 90’s kids will definitely miss playing them.

The 90’s kids were lucky to spend an awesome childhood when there were no mobile phones, mobile games, gadgets, etc. Their entire childhood was associated with candies, cartoons and outdoor games. If you are asked to name your favourite outdoor games then you cannot just name only one as there are several of them. Some of the outdoor games that 90’s kids loved to play are Chupa Chupi, Pakdam Pakdai, Musical Chairs, Statues, Aankh Micholi, etc.

The 90’s kids spent a joyous time during their childhood while playing these fun games. The list of outdoor games is endless. Kids of this generation may not experience the pure fun of indulging in these games as they are now addicted to mobile phones and video games. But the grown-up adults from the 90’s can surely relate to these outdoor games they used to play during their childhood.

Outdoor Games that 90'd kids used to love playing them.

Musical Chairs

Remember the fun of running around the chairs and seizing one of them to sit once the music stops? Indulge in it during this quarantine period.

Stapoo

This was a pure fun to throw a stone in the right box and reaching there by hopping on one leg.

Skipping

You can now also do it to revive the old memories, but it will be more helpful to lose weight.

Doctor Doctor

This was one of the most favourite games of 90’s kids where you have to first tangle yourself with others and then ask the doctor to untangle you.

Aankh Micholi

Catching your friends while being blindfolded was a tough task, but it was a lot of fun.

Langdi Taang

This was quite tough as well when you have to run on one leg. Now, this can be utilised as a good workout.

Chupan Chupai

We used to enjoy the suspense in the game Chupan Chupai or Chupa Chupi where we have to find our friends who are hiding in different places.

Statue

We could barely stand like a statue when our friends used to make us laugh by their shitty jokes.

