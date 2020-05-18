8 Popular cat Instagram accounts you should follow to stay pawsitive

Are you a Cat lover? Then you have to check out these Instagram accounts and get daily dose of pawsitivity.

Everyone will agree with me, that we all need a break from the COVID-19 related news and other depressing information. And that's why today we have the best compilation of downright adorable cats of Instagram for our readers. If you are a cat lover already, then you may know that they are an instant mood-lifter and they assure that something good is still left in this world. A few days ago, we did a compilation of popular dog accounts, and now we have made one on cats.

For the unversed, there are several cat owners who share their pets' videos and pictures and they receive love in the form of likes, shares, and comments from millions of the people. Their adorable floof pics and super funny catitude videos go viral in no time. Some kitties are popular because of their cute stunts and expressions, while others for their striking color, personal stories among others. Some of them are so famous that they are now influencers and tie-up with brands too. Remember the popular Grumpy Cat, the feline has now its own line of merch. The list has popular cats of IG and probably must following at least one already.

Check out some of the most popular cats of Instagram

1. Cats of Instagram

The list had to get started with this one. Their feed is full of cat videos and pictures which they receive from various Instagram users and followers.

2. Sis Twins

Iriss and Abyss and their heterochromatic eyes can catch everyone's eyes TBH. The cute videos and photos are the ultimate floof content and will make you continuously browse their IG handle.

3. Venus Two Face Cat

Venus is one of the unique and fascinating cats you must have seen as she has a super-rare split-colored face. And the coloration is apparently known as chimera. Her bio reads: “Why fit in when you were born to stand out?” Dr. Seuss. Venus account boasts a whopping 2 million followers.

4. Nala Cat

Nala, who is a Guinness record holder, is one of the popular ones out there. The feline fans can’t resist her permanently extra-wide eyes. Her super cute antics receive thousands of likes and comments.

5. Hosico

Hosico is one adorable fluff ball. If you squeal in delight after watching any feline content then have to follow this account RN.

6. Niko and Poko

Niko and Poko, from Japan, are so adorable that we literally want to squish them. Scrolling through their cute grams will keep you busy for hours.

7. Albert Baby Cat

This adorable kitty is a blue-eyed one and loves to be dressed up in outfits from popular TV shows and movies. Follow the account for the daily dose of cuteness.

8. Smoothie

Smoothie the Cat can be easily missed for a fluff toy. And that's why she was nicknamed as Queen of Fluff. We have to agree that she is one of the most photogenic and gorgerous cats out there.

