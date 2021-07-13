8 Popular dialogues from the movie Paa that are worth remembering

The movie Paa is about a boy who suffers from a genetic disorder. Here are some of the popular dialogues from the movie.

Paa is one of the greatest movies in the Hindi film industry starring Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Vidya Balan. This movie makes us realise the importance of parents in a child’s life and their responsibilities towards their offspring to have a happy life. The film was released in the year 2009 which shows the life of a boy, named Auro, who suffers from a critical genetic disorder called progeria. Mentally he is 12-years-old and a normal boy but physically he looks five times older. Auro’s mother, played by Vidya Balan, is a gynaecologist and his father, played by Abhishek Bachchan, is a politician. But his mom doesn't let him know his father's identity. Later, Auro comes to know who is his father. Paa includes some phenomenal dialogues that are worth remembering. Some of them are given right below.

1- "Baap banne ka matlab sirf bachcha paida karna nahi hota"

2- "Har insaan sapne dekhta hai ... lekin sapne mein hichki aa jaye na ... toh sapna toot jaata hai"

3- "Joh galati karta hai ... woh galati sehne waale se zyada hurt hota hai"

4- "Yeh mera tera, tera mera ... is duniya ki sabsi badi problem hai"

5- "Taqat badhne se zimmedariyan bhi badh jaati hai"

6- "Aage badna hai toh pehle peeche hatna seekho"

7- "Patient ko maarne se bemaari nahi marti"

