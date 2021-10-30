8 Practical gifts you can gift yourself this Diwali that you will use everyday

Diwali is a festival about showing your loved ones that you care and bonding with your family. Sending out gifts is just a simple gesture to portray that. This Diwali gift yourself something that you can get the most use out of, something that will make your life easier and smoother. Here are a few practical gifts that you can give yourself.

Handheld Massager

Gift yourself a full body massage with this electric handheld massager that helps in relaxation and pain relief via deep tissue stimulation. It is lightweight, versatile and simple to control and will help get rid of all the anxiety, stress and knots in the body. The protective mesh cover is soft and skin friendly in order to have a smooth massage feel on the skin.

Price: Rs.1399

Memory Foam Pillow

Sitting on a chair for hours at a stretch can take a serious toll on your back. This memory foam cushion pillow will help make the chair more comfortable. It reduces pressure on the tailbone and hip bone while you are sitting. This pillow is also recommended when you are on long drives as it gives good back support and will make your car seat more comfortable.

Price: Rs.1399

Egg Boiler

Getting late for work and have not finished with your breakfast yet? This egg boiler will give you boiled eggs in an instant. This super egg boiler will provide you with a family meal in no time and can cook up to 7 whole eggs with soft, medium and hard boiling methods. It comes with a measuring cup to add water according to your preference and number of eggs you want. Now making breakfast will be a lot easier.

Price: Rs.380

Vegetable Chopper

If you are a bonafide lazy person then you definitely dread the task of chopping vegetables. If yes, then this vegetable chopper will be your knight in shining armour! It effortlessly cuts vegetables, fruits, boneless meats and nuts within a few seconds. The chopper has 7 easy to change inserts including two different sized chopper blades and two spiralizer inserts. Now you can make your cooking process easier and quicker.

Price: Rs.197

French Press Coffee Maker

Make yourself a hot or cold brewing cup of coffee every morning at the ease of your own kitchen with this coffee maker. Fitted with a 4 part superior filtration system, it ensures little to no grinds in your brew. You can easily make a cup of cappuccino or an espresso in 4 minutes with the help of water level markings on our glass carafe. It also has an automatic milk frother whips any milk into a light, creamy froth.

Price: Rs.1599

Cut-Resistant Gloves

If you are anything like me, then you would relate to my clumsiness when I say that I cannot even hold a spoon without dropping it. But clumsiness gets dangerous when you are using a sharp knife and chopping vegetables. These cut resistant gloves are like a knight in shining armour for all the clumsy choppers. They will ensure that you do not get hurt during arduous chopping and slicing sessions.

Price: Rs.399

Instant Pot

This product is a dream-come-true for all the amatuer chefs and the newbies in the kitchen or people who are just too lazy to cook. This instant pot can be used as an electric cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan and food warmer. You can cook any of your favourite meals with ease and without creating a mess. You can cook fast or slow with pressure cooking up to 70 percent faster than traditional cooking methods or slow cooking for traditional grandma-approved recipes.

Price: Rs.11700

Rotating Cosmetic Organiser

With its steady rotating base, this cosmetic storage can be easily rotated and is ultra-quiet when it's rotated, which makes it easy to get what you want and put it back quickly, saving most of your searching time. You can accommodate your makeup brushes, bottles of skin care products and other makeup accessories including lipsticks, nail polish, eyeliner and more. It allows you to adjust tray height according to the height of your products and fits all different types of products and accessories.

Price: Rs.719

