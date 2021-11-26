8 Problem solving products to make your everyday life much easier

Most of us have gotten our lives back into a routine and are working from the office, while some of us are still working from home. Irrespective of that, we all are still struggling to get through our tedious lives every single day. The problem-solving products that you can add to your daily lives will make your life a lot easier.

Bag Seals

These seals can be used to seal all types of food bags and storages, such as potato chips, snack bags, breads, coffee bags and frozen food bags, etc. It will keep your food fresh and crisp for much longer. They are fast and easy to use and their grip is very strong, so you can rely on these clips to keep your bags perfectly sealed with minimum effort.

Price: Rs.94

Buy Now

Expandable Phone/Tablet Holder

Take your movie watching experience up a notch with this mobile phone and tablet holder. Free your hands from holding the tablet or phone with this holder that can be used at any place you want at your home. You can adjust the holder in your desired angle and enjoy a great experience. You can turn the holder to the most comfortable viewing position whether you are standing, sitting or lying in bed.

Price: Rs.599

Buy Now

Silicone Ice Cube Trays

These easy-to-pop-out silicone ice cube trays will prevent you from sending ice spilling all over your kitchen every time you try to make a drink. The transparent lid ensures that the ice does not absorb freezer odour and smells.

Price: Rs.236

Buy Now

Facial Razors

An easy and painless way to get rid of facial hair is by using these face razors. The razor is designed to give a close shave without causing any pain. The blade has a fine tooth protective guard net, which ensures zero cuts while shaving. You can use it anytime, anywhere to remove extra hair on your eyebrows, upper lip, forehead and chin. It acts as an exfoliator and removes dead skin. This cleans the skin, improving its absorption of skincare products and increasing its natural glow.

Price: Rs.309

Buy Now

Blackout Curtains

Does the winter season ever make you want to just sleep in during the daytime but the daylight and car lights outside just won’t let you? Well, these curtains are your saviour. These blackout curtains will block out almost all the sunlight, UV rays and other lights and are perfect for mornings when you want to sleep till late and for your afternoon naps. These energy saving curtains insulate against summer heat and winter chill to balance your room temperature.

Price: Rs.479

Buy Now

Period Panties

Period panties feel like normal underwear, but they will make your period a more comfortable experience. Made from organic cotton, they are super soft, breathable and lightweight. They are highly absorbent, leak-proof and provide optimum comfort. They are specially designed for days with heavy flows, providing extra protection against leakage.

Price: Rs.150

Buy Now

Scalp Massager

This extravagant silicone comb will deep clean your hair and give a relaxing massage to your scalp that will release all your stress without causing any harm to the hair follicles. The bristles work the shampoo into your hair and removes dirt, dandruff and dead cells, making it easier and faster to wash your hair. It offers a perfect grip and stimulates blood flow to the scalp and oil glands.

Price: Rs.269

Buy Now

Vegetable Chopper

If you are a bonafide lazy person then you definitely dread the task of chopping vegetables. If yes, then this vegetable chopper will be your knight in shining armour! It effortlessly cuts vegetables, fruits, boneless meats and nuts within a few seconds. The chopper has 7 easy to change inserts including two different sized chopper blades and two spiralizer inserts. Now you can make your cooking process easier and quicker.

Price: Rs.269

Buy Now