8 Quotes about success that will help you focus more on your goal

Waking up every day with the thought of being able to achieve your goal, or encouraging yourself to try once more. Everybody who has a dream and the urge to taste success will relate to it. However, there can be times when you don’t have the motivation to continue, you may feel like giving up, or that this is not meant for you.

But remember, success is earned. It is years of hard work and the constant never giving up attitude that takes you closer to your dreams. While it may all sound stupid to others, but if it’s making sense to you, it doesn’t have to appeal to others.

So, if of late you have been not able to focus on your goal, or want to give up, here are a few quotes that will keep you going.

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” - Winston Churchill

“Success is the sum of small efforts - repeated day in and day out.” - Robert Collier

“However difficult life may seem, there is always something you can do and succeed at.” - Stephen Hawking

“To be successful, you have to have your heart in your business and your business in your heart.” - Thomas J. Watson

“A successful man is one who can lay a firm foundation with the bricks others have thrown at him.” - David Brinkley

“In order to attain the impossible, one must attempt the absurd.” - Miguel de Cervantes

“You don't have to be a genius or a visionary or even a college graduate to be successful. You just need a framework and a dream.” - Michael Dell

“A champion is afraid of losing. Everyone else is afraid of winning.” - Billie Jean King

