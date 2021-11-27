If only we started appreciating small things in life that we would know how beautiful the journey is. However, most of us take to complaining about the things that we don’t have or comparing our things with what others have. This brings nothing but worries, anxiety, stress and, of course, depression.

With negativity taking over on our jobs and houses it is important that we take a moment to pause, rethink if all this is worth it and then go on with a fresh approach towards life.

So, here are 8 quotes that celebrate the beauty of life.

“The more you praise and celebrate your life, the more there is in life to celebrate.” - Oprah Winfrey

“It's fine to celebrate success but it is more important to heed the lessons of failure.” - Bill Gates

“Life has meaning only in the struggle. Triumph or defeat is in the hands of the Gods. So let us celebrate the struggle!” - Stevie Wonder

“Life has sweetness to it and a beauty and a power that I wanted to celebrate.” - Valerie Harper

“I like to celebrate my life. I have a life that I'm really lucky to have, and so I want to make sure every minute counts and that I go on great vacations and I share my memories with people that I love and that will make me laugh and lalalalalala.” - Chelsea Handler

“There is never going to be an end point. But definitely, I am happy to complete a certain part of my journey, and that's something I want to celebrate.” - Harshvardhan Rane

“Celebrate life in all its glory - challenge yourself to let the routine sing, and the new dance.” -Maximillian Degenerez

“Dream on it. Let your mind take you to places you would like to go, and then think about it and plan it and celebrate the possibilities. And don't listen to anyone who doesn't know how to dream.” - Liza Minnelli

