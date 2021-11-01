8 Quotes to help you feel energetic throughout the day

by Musba Hashmi   |  Published on Nov 01, 2021
   
Feel good quotes
8 Quotes to help you feel energetic throughout the day
If you have been low on energy, or don’t have the motivation to work, because after all Mondays can surely be quite tough, just grab a cup of coffee, and your favourite snacks and get your seatbelts on.

Here are a few quotes that will help you sail through a tough Monday by fuelling you up with motivation, energy, and helping you reset and recall your goals.

quotes about feeling good

“In this very real world, good doesn't drive out evil. Evil doesn't drive out good. But the energetic displaces the passive.” - William Bernbach

“Passion is energy. Feel the power that comes from focusing on what excites you.” - Oprah Winfrey

“Enthusiasm is one of the most powerful engines of success. When you do a thing, do it with all your might. Put your whole soul into it. Stamp it with your own personality. Be active, be energetic, be enthusiastic and faithful, and you will accomplish your object. Nothing great was ever achieved without enthusiasm.” - Ralph Waldo Emerson

“The most powerful factors in the world are clear ideas in the minds of energetic men of good will.” - J. Arthur Thomson

energetic quotes

“Surround yourself with positive, energetic, successful people and learn from them.” - Robert Cheeke

“It isn't about the words you say. It's about the energetic message you send.” - Pete Carroll

“Sometimes the only thing we do to avoid success is refuse to be energetic on our own behalf.”- Barbara Sher

“Periods of wholesome laziness, after days of energetic effort, will wonderfully tone up the mind and body.” - Grenville Kleiser

Credits: Pexels, AZQuotes


