8 Quotes to help you fight negativity this week

Have the mid-week blues already started taking a toll on you? Does going back to work after a long weekend feel like a punishment? Is negativity in the air for you? If the answer is yes, you might need some mid-week therapy.

So, get back in work mode and prepare yourself to sail through the tough week by reading these quotes that will help you fight negativity, get the much-needed motivation, and encourage you to put on your hard worker’s hat.

“Life is too short to spend in negativity. So I have made a conscious effort to not be where I don't want to be.” - Hugh Dillon

“I am someone who can't hold on to negativity or hold on to grudges. I might feel something at a certain point, but I get tired after that. I don't carry it with me. I forgive and forget very easily, and that's the only way to be happy and peaceful.” - Deepika Padukone

“Determination Over Negativity is a belief that anything is possible no matter who you are or where you come from.” - Donovan Mitchell

“Experiencing sadness and anger can make you feel more creative, and by being creative, you can get beyond your pain or negativity.” - Yoko Ono

“There's just as much positivity as there is negativity, but for some reason, people focus on the negative things. And I used to be that person, but I'm not that person anymore.” - Lauren Alaina

“I think we manifest the very thing we put out. If you're putting out negativity, then you're going to retrieve that same sentiment. If you emanate joy, it comes back to you.” - Robin Wright

“You don't want to have any negativity in your life. Continue to push. Continue to be patient. And when your time comes, then you've got to do everything you can, that's all.” - Stefon Diggs

“It's easy to get bogged down in all the negativity that when you see people smile and pat you on the back and say, 'We're going to get through this,' it means a lot.” - Michael Waltrip

Also Read: Fictional classics every bookworm should swear by