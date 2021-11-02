8 Quotes that will help make you feel good

Some days are happy, while others can be tough. A thing to note is that both are a part and parcel of life, and one has to learn to not let any of the two get on their head. Maintaining calm and being patient in every situation is the key to a happy life.

However, not everyone follows this mantra. People lose hope, get stressed and see the world as a dark place. But remember, patience coupled with a positive approach towards things, and even the worst of the days will bring the nothing but the best out of you. It’s just a matter of optimism, faith, and belief.

While it’s easier said than done, here are a few quotes that will make you feel good in case you are not in the best of your spirits today.

“You will never get everything in life but you will get enough.” ― Sanhita Baruah

“Hard work makes you feel good because you have accomplished something.” ― Alcurtis Turner

“There is nothing that works out for the worst that won't work out for the better.” ― Karldon Okruta

“When you feel good about yourself, you inevitably increase your self worth.” ― Lebo Grand

“The most intelligent people have learnt the art of ignoring what does not make them feel good.” ― Sanchita Pandey

“People who produce good results feel good about themselves.” ― Ken Blanchard

“Be around people that make you want to be a better person, who make you feel good, make you laugh, and remind you what's important in life.” ― Germany Kent

“That's what it's all about. We are here to walk each other home. Home to our true self ~ which is love. How we treat our self and how we have the opportunity to make others feel good about them selves, to see and bring the goodness out of them is what grows us to become a more beautiful person also.﻿” ― Angie karan

Also Read: Dhanteras 2021: Send these wishes, messages and quotes to your loved ones