8 Quotes that will help you feel confident

A bad presentation, taunts from the manager, failed business deal can all make you feel bad about yourself and you may even begin to doubt your capabilities. However, it is important to remind yourself that failure is a part and parcel of life and is a valuable teacher.

So, instead of thinking about the negatives, focus on why things went wrong and how you can rectify them. Learn from your mistakes and make sure to never repeat them, instead make new mistakes, and learn from them, too.

If you have been feeling low, here are a few quotes that will awaken confidence in you.

“All you need in this life is ignorance and confidence, and then success is sure.” - Mark Twain

“If you have no confidence in self, you are twice defeated in the race of life.” - Marcus Garvey

“Confidence is not, 'They will like me'. Confidence instead is, 'I'll be fine if they don't'.” - Christina Grimmie

“With confidence, you have won before you have started.” - Marcus Garvey

“Confidence literally starts from yourself. You have to go look in the mirror at yourself. If you don't like what you see, you're going to give off that energy.” - Megan Thee Stallion

“Confidence doesn't come out of nowhere. It's a result of something... hours and days and weeks and years of constant work and dedication.” - Roger Staubach

“Mentally strong people overcome setbacks with confidence because adversity only makes them better.” - Amy Morin

“Confidence comes with maturity, being more accepting of yourself.” - Nicole Scherzinger

