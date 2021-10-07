8 Quotes that will make you fall in love with the idea of love

Still recovering from a break-up? Have you lost your trust in the idea of being in love? Or your past experiences don’t allow you to be in love or be loved again? We are sure, you are not alone. However, as most people say love will always find its way, but if you are the one blocking it, read on.

Being in love is not wrong and doesn’t hurt, but being in love with the wrong person surely does. So, if you have just come out of a failed relationship, move on, thank God for saving you, and let love find you.

Here are a few quotes that will make you fall in love with the idea of being in love.

“Life is the flower for which love is the honey.” - Victor Hugo

“Love cures people - both the ones who give it and the ones who receive it.” - Karl A. Menninger

“True love is eternal, infinite, and always like itself. It is equal and pure, without violent demonstrations: it is seen with white hairs and is always young in the heart.” - Honore de Balzac

“Love is the best thing in the world, and the thing that lives the longest.” Henry Van Dyke

“Love is but the discovery of ourselves in others, and the delight in the recognition.” - Alexander Smith

“To fear love is to fear life, and those who fear life are already three parts dead.” - Bertrand Russell

“There's no bad consequence to loving fully, with all your heart. You always gain by giving love.” - Reese Witherspoon

“Keep love in your heart. A life without it is like a sunless garden when the flowers are dead.” - Oscar Wilde

