8 Reasons why having an older friend in life is a great thing

There is no rule of what kind of friend you should have. They can be of any age. And if your close friend is older than you, then you are very lucky. Here’s why.

Friendship is one of the most amazing relationships where people can be themselves and share anything with each other. True friends are always there to save us in a hard time. But friendship also teaches us a lot of things. And this becomes intense when we have at least one older friend in our life.

Friends don’t need to be of the same age. So, if some of them are older than you, then consider yourself to be blessed. You can have many life-experiences from him or her. Here’s why.

Why is it good to have an older friend?

You can learn a lot

They are more mature than you. They have more experience and have met different types of people in their life. These all can have a positive impact on you. You can get to learn a lot of things from your older friend.

Sincerity

These friends respect sincerity. They don’t hesitate to talk to you about their personal problems. They are responsible for relationships. So, it feels easier for you also to share your issues with them without any hesitation.

Mistakes

They have also made certain mistakes in their life. So, they can guide you with their experiences so that you don’t repeat that same mistake. You can learn from theirs.

They give a calming effect

You don’t need to talk to your older friends always when they are with you. Their presence gives a calming effect to you. And when we have the right type of friends, it reduces our stress levels.

Different perspectives

When you need advice on something then your older friend can help you with his or her advice which can have a different perspective. Their different viewpoint may entirely change your outlook.

They are not always serious

There is a myth that older people are always very serious for everything. But they are also fun to get along with.

Make you groomed

Having a friendship with an older person makes you more open. You can easily gel with other older or younger people and have a good rapport with them.

They are like guardians

Older friends are like guardians. They are like your personal counsellor.

