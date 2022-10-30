8 Sagittarius Male Personality Traits That Stand Out
Natives of this zodiac sign are born between November 22 and December 21. Sagittarius, a mutable sign, is associated with adaptation and flexibility. This perfectly depicts the archers' deep-seated desire to change. Because Sagittarius men are natural explorers, it's essential that they have the freedom to go wherever their heart pleases. Jupiter, the celestial body of abundance, is represented by the astrological sign of Sagittarius. Jupiter is all about excess; everything it comes into contact with expands. Therefore, it makes sense that this sign would want it all. This sign doesn't use the word "enough" in its vocabulary. They are dreamers and go-getters. Yet, when it comes to love, Sagittarius men are often forthright, however, cat and mouse games are prevalent in their early stages of courting. But in relationships, they are quite simple.
They would never betray your trust and wouldn’t opt to flirt with other women. If he likes you, you might notice him acting wounded or enviously toward other men. Sagittarius men almost always make their friends their top priority. To know more, read on for a deeper insight into Sagittarius men and their key traits.
1. He Often Engages People in Lively Debates
Sagittarius men have a natural talent for attentive listening. You can always count on a Sagittarius to be a good listener whether you want to talk about your interests, hobbies, job aspirations, or just let off some steam after a challenging day. He is probably eager to listen and ignite a lively debate with you as he often needs someone to talk to and listen to.
2. He Graciously Accepts Feedback
Despite their seeming self-assurance, Sagittarius frequently want a partner who will both enhance and challenge their personality. They will be receptive to someone they care about encouraging them to develop personally. He will consider your suggestions favourably if he likes you. It gives them the chance to develop and advance as an individual.
3. He Is Optimistic
These men are positive people at their core. Friends will find that they frequently share their optimism about work and health, among other topics. There is a good possibility that this man can be someone you like as he is always looking to a bright future.
4. He Takes a Long Time to Fall in Love
In terms of relationships, Sagittarius are patient. They might not act right away, but once they are certain, they will act. Sagittarius likes to take their time getting to know you since they view relationships as major commitments, therefore they take their time. Be prepared for a longer than typical wooing time before a Sagittarius man reveals his feelings!
5. He Is a Reliable Colleague
One of the qualities that makes him a good co-worker is dependability, which sounds pretty obvious. Yet, these men will develop a reputation as reliable people as they always meet deadlines at work, follow through on their commitments, and accept responsibility for their own mistakes.
6. He Takes You for Who You Are
Sagittarius men accept you completely just the way you are while also never being reluctant to let you know the unpleasant reality about a circumstance or your actions. When you've lost perspective, these guys serve as a mirror to keep your life in perspective.
7. They Avoid Slander and Putting Others Down
They are aware of the enormous trap a vine of gossip can be. So, they may raise an eyebrow at someone's antics and practise the perfect shrug when an obnoxious co-worker cracks a crude remark, but they avoid the urge to group up against others or bring them down.
8. He Only Has Eyes for His Spouse
When they are with someone they love, Sagittarius men exhibit their best behaviour. A Sagittarius won't pursue romantic relationships with other women once he begins to love you. They can think someone is visually appealing, but they wouldn't look or make eye contact with them. There's a significant likelihood a Sagittarius man is in love with you if you notice him purposefully ignoring the attention of a stunning woman.
The four sun signs that are said to be the best matches for Sagittarius are as follows. Sagittarius' ideal marital partners are the flamboyant Aries, the energetic Leo, and the intrepid Gemini since they have a chemistry with these signs. They are at the top of the Sagittarius compatibility chart for this reason. A Sagittarius man will do whatever to win your favour, whether it's by acting perfectly polite, making you laugh, or simply being the best version of himself!
