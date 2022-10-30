8 Sagittarius Male Personality Traits That Stand Out

Natives of this zodiac sign are born between November 22 and December 21. Sagittarius, a mutable sign, is associated with adaptation and flexibility. This perfectly depicts the archers' deep-seated desire to change. Because Sagittarius men are natural explorers, it's essential that they have the freedom to go wherever their heart pleases. Jupiter, the celestial body of abundance, is represented by the astrological sign of Sagittarius. Jupiter is all about excess; everything it comes into contact with expands. Therefore, it makes sense that this sign would want it all. This sign doesn't use the word "enough" in its vocabulary. They are dreamers and go-getters. Yet, when it comes to love, Sagittarius men are often forthright, however, cat and mouse games are prevalent in their early stages of courting. But in relationships, they are quite simple. They would never betray your trust and wouldn’t opt to flirt with other women. If he likes you, you might notice him acting wounded or enviously toward other men. Sagittarius men almost always make their friends their top priority. To know more, read on for a deeper insight into Sagittarius men and their key traits.

1. He Often Engages People in Lively Debates Sagittarius men have a natural talent for attentive listening. You can always count on a Sagittarius to be a good listener whether you want to talk about your interests, hobbies, job aspirations, or just let off some steam after a challenging day. He is probably eager to listen and ignite a lively debate with you as he often needs someone to talk to and listen to. 2. He Graciously Accepts Feedback Despite their seeming self-assurance, Sagittarius frequently want a partner who will both enhance and challenge their personality. They will be receptive to someone they care about encouraging them to develop personally. He will consider your suggestions favourably if he likes you. It gives them the chance to develop and advance as an individual. 3. He Is Optimistic These men are positive people at their core. Friends will find that they frequently share their optimism about work and health, among other topics. There is a good possibility that this man can be someone you like as he is always looking to a bright future. 4. He Takes a Long Time to Fall in Love In terms of relationships, Sagittarius are patient. They might not act right away, but once they are certain, they will act. Sagittarius likes to take their time getting to know you since they view relationships as major commitments, therefore they take their time. Be prepared for a longer than typical wooing time before a Sagittarius man reveals his feelings! 5. He Is a Reliable Colleague One of the qualities that makes him a good co-worker is dependability, which sounds pretty obvious. Yet, these men will develop a reputation as reliable people as they always meet deadlines at work, follow through on their commitments, and accept responsibility for their own mistakes.