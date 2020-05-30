8 Signs that say you need to change your job NOW

Do you feel anxious every day right after work? That's because maybe you are not happy and satisfied with your current job and need to change it. These are the signs that can tell you better.

Have felt demotivated about your job? And does that make you unwilling to do your work properly? Then maybe it’s time to change your job. That career may give you a decent paycheck to bear your expenses and you have a happy life with your colleagues. But this is not your dream job in reality. You want to do something else in your life. Most of us must have experienced this in our life.

Our passion is different than our career. When we get caught in such a situation, after some time the career makes us frustrated. As a result, we don’t feel challenged in our job and want to run away from it. So, if you are also in the same position, then you should consider changing your career path too. So, here are the signs to observe if you should change your job right now.

These signs are proof that you need to change your career now:

1- You don’t feel motivated to your job at all. Motivation is the key to our success and without this, we cannot progress in our career. Demotivation will only make you reluctant towards your job.

2- You often think that your education should have been in some other field. That says you are uncertain about your current job. And uncertainty will only bring demotivation for you in your work.

3- Every morning, you just hate to go to work. Well, occasionally we may feel tired and unwilling to go to office. But this should not be the case on a daily basis. And if it is, then you need to change your career plan.

4- Your aspirations have stopped to grow. You don’t want to think about something big in your career at all.

5- This is the job which always makes you complain about itself. We tend to do that for something which we don’t like.

6- You are quite doubtful about your key skills in your career. And that makes you think negatively about yourself. Skills are there to enhance your potentiality, but not to make you question about them.

7- At the end of the day, you feel anxious and frustrated while leaving your work because you have been doing something which you don't want to. So, it is affecting your mental health.

8- No matter how much praises you get, you are not satisfied with it. You don’t feel appreciative about your work. This eventually makes you complain about your work as well.

So, when you observe these signs in yourself, try to find a different career path which will make you feel challenged.

