8 South Korean actors you didn’t know who sang their own OSTs

Take a look at the list of the South Korean actors who performed their own OST in their dramas.

OSTs or original soundtracks are the background music specifically written for a Korean drama. Most of the Korean dramas have beautiful soundtracks that perfectly complements the main story of the show. It can make you feel happy, lonely, sad or set you in the mood to dance – basically take you through a rollercoaster of emotions. Sometimes the leading actors also lend their voice to these OSTs.

The South Korean entertainment industry is filled with people with multiple talents – talents that make them all-rounders. From Park Seo Joon to Ji Chang Wook, there are many actors who sang the OST for their popular dramas. Let’s take a look at some of the most famous actors who may not be singers by profession but possess beautiful singing skills. You’d be surprised to know how well they sing.

Here is a list of the South Korean actors you didn’t know performed their own OSTs in their dramas.

1. Park Seo Joon

The fabulous actor who recently appeared in the drama Itaewon Class has sung in many of his dramas including Hwarang, She Was Pretty, Kill Me Heal Me, A Witch's Love and Dream High 2.

2. Ji Chang Wook

Did you know he made his debut with musical theatre? This multi-talented man has sung in almost all his dramas including Suspicious Partners, Empress Ki, Healer, First Seven Kisses, Melting Me Softly and Warrior Dong-soo.

3. Kim Soo Hyun

Did you know he performed an OST for his show My Love from the Star? Not only that he has released OSTs for almost all the dramas he's featured in.

4. Lee Min Ho

Considered the Hallyu actor of the Korean industry, this famous actor debuted as a singer with "My Everything" in Boys over Flowers and also performed "Painful Love" in The Heirs.

5. Joo Won - Good Doctor

He has beautifully sung in many of his dramas including Good Doctor, Bridal Mask and more.

6. Song Joong Ki

The Descendants of the Sun actor has sung OST for his drama The Innocent Man and movie Penny Pitchers.

7. Park Bo Gum

The versatile actor has performed an OST that featured in his drama Love in the Moonlight.

8. Lee Jong Suk - While You Were Sleeping

Currently serving in the military, Lee Jong Suk made his singing debut with the OST for While you were Sleeping.

Tell us who is your favourite in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: 10 Korean dramas to make you fall in love again

ALSO READ: Beginner's Guide to K Dramas: 10 Shows that give you inspiring life lessons

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×