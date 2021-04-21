8 Things to avoid if you are planning to get pregnant

If you are planning to get pregnant, then you have to be extra cautious about your health. So, Dr Sangeeta Gomes, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Bangalore, shares some exclusive tips to take care of your health if you are planning for pregnancy.

Pregnancy is a beautiful journey and women dream of embarking on motherhood at some point in their lives. However, it is important to be aware of few quick and easy hacks which will enhance conception and can be a useful guide in case you are planning a family. So, Dr Sangeeta Gomes, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Bangalore, shares some tips if you are planning for pregnancy.

Smoking Cigarettes

Smoking, in addition to raising the risk of lung, colon, and pancreatic cancer (and harming your overall health), can also make it difficult to conceive. Women who smoke hasten the ageing of their ovarian follicles, which may result in early menopause and a higher risk of infertility. So, stay away from cigarettes at all costs. Men should also give up the habit. While the effects of smoking on men's sperm are less clear, research indicates that the habit can harm sperm structure and function, with the severity of the damage being related to the amount of cigarettes smoked.

Caffeine overdose

You don't have to give up your morning coffee entirely, but you should consider reducing the amount of cups you drink every day. The results differ, but to be healthy, limit yourself to two cups or less a day. Drinking more than five cups of coffee per day is linked to lower fertility, and drinking more than 200 mg of caffeine per day (equivalent to about two cups of coffee) may increase your risk of miscarriage once you get pregnant. Keep in mind that the level of caffeine in various forms of coffee varies.

Alcohol Consumption

When you're trying to get pregnant, skip alcohol consumption at any cost. Although it is unclear how alcohol influences fertility, studies show that drinking more than two drinks a day will lower fertility rates and lengthen the period it takes for a couple to conceive. So, if you're trying for a baby, only drink once in a while. And if you ever get pregnant, stay away from it entirely—no sum is considered healthy until a baby is in the womb.

Excessive Physical Activity

Although exercise has been shown to shorten the time it takes to conceive, it is also important to avoid overdoing it. High-intensity exercises are linked to taking longer to conceive. One potential explanation is that excessive exercise can result in significant weight loss and hormonal changes, which can lead to erratic or missing periods.

Junk Food

We can't tell for sure whether those foods, diets, or supplements will help you become more fertile. Women with infertility linked to irregular cycles, on the other hand, can benefit from reducing their sugar and refined food intake and increasing their intake of fruits, vegetables, healthy fats, and plant-based proteins. According to research, eating little fruit and eating a lot of fast food is linked to taking longer to get pregnant. A well-balanced diet will not only help you maintain a healthy weight, but it will also help you control your insulin levels, all of which will improve your chances of becoming pregnant.

Chronic Anxiety

It's difficult to remove all tension from our lives, and research on the subject appears to be mixed. However, recent research indicates that the greater the perceived tension, the more difficult it is for women to conceive. Stress, particularly if it lasts for a long time, can cause hormonal changes that can affect ovulation and fertility. If you're having trouble handling your stress, talk to your doctor about ways to cope and look into alternative therapies like yoga, meditation, and acupuncture, which can all help you relax and improve your chances of getting pregnant.

Fish with a High Mercury Content

Fish (especially cold-water fish like salmon and sardines) are high in omega-3 fatty acids, which help with foetal brain growth. Fish, on the other hand, can contain high levels of mercury, which can damage a baby's growing brain and reduce the chances of remaining pregnant after you've become pregnant. Swordfish, tilefish, king mackerel, and shark are examples of fish with high levels of the toxin.

Getting infected by STD’s

If you have reason to think you might have an STI, get a sexual health check-up. Sexually transmitted infections have the potential to damage your fertility. If you or your reproductive partner have some reason to believe you or your partner could have STD, it is important that you both get screened.

