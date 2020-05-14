8 Things that RUIN people's creativity at work

Creativity helps us to be unique in our work. But certain negative things and bad habits impact this process and damage our creative skills. So, these are things to rectify which ruin your creativity at work.

Creativity is a phenomenon due to which something valuable, new and unique is formed. It can be created in any form like a musical composition, a joke, a scientific theory, a painting, literary work, etc. Similarly, there should be creativity in our work as well. Often, it gets lost because we have to work every day and with a strict deadline. This kind of pressure ruins our creativity at work.

Along with this, we often get distracted with some of our bad habits which also contribute towards the damage of creativity in our work. So, here are some tips to help you to increase your creativity at work. You can follow them right below.

Bad habits that ruin our creativity at work.

1- Creativity needs a lot of courage as it’s about taking a risk and exploring new ideas and things. So, doubting on our own skills and capability often damages our creativity. Considering the new ideas as ‘not so good’ ones can ruin the creative process.

2- We often consider ourselves to be competitors with others at our workplace. Doing this, we are only obstructing our creative process and our skills. We should be focused on our work and create a new idea and not bother about what others are doing.

3- Constantly checking our phone and social media profiles is one of the most important reasons to ruin our creativity at work. Because they make us distracted constantly damaging our concentration and motivation as well. So, you have to be your own boss to stay focused on your work.

4- Just like machine needs rest, so does our body and mind. If we work nonstop without taking rest then our body will become weak because of the shortage of important nutrients. So, make sure you do your work and relax.

5- We often hesitate to express our new ideas because of the fear of being judged. And this makes many unique ideas remain unrevealed. So, be confident with your ideas and let everyone know about it.

6- It’s good to avoid negative comments but you should listen to those also who are trying to help you with good advice. This will enhance the quality of your work.

7- It is said that only two percent of the population can actually do multi-tasking. So, try to focus on only one thing at a time to bring out the best of it.

8- Your ideas might fail, but that doesn’t mean you are a failure. You don’t have to be perfect in your creative thinking because perfectionism also ruins the creative process.

