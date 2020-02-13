8 things you should know before you get a cat home

Getting a cat home may sound easy but it's not really an easy task to understand your cat and bring it up but you can always prep yourself before the kitty comes home.

Everyone likes coming home to a pet who absolutely adore you and cats make the perfect pets. They have their own personalities and they're not very needy. They're not as loud as a dog and they're easy to care for. If you have a 9 to 5 job that keeps you away from home, you definitely cannot afford to keep a pet dog but a cat can make your life much easier. Cats are very independent and comfortable with their own selves. They don't need you all the time and know how to keep themselves entertained. But having a pet is like having your own baby and no matter what you say, they're a part of the family. Cats may be hassle-free pets but this doesn't mean that you don't have to prepare yourself or your home before getting a cat. Introducing a cat into a new environment and bringing them up is just like bringing up a child and you might have to prepare your home and yourself for it.

Here are some things to know before you get a new kitten.

1. Cats are indoor animals and once it settles in the house, he or she won't feel the need to go out. So, prepare your home for a cat by getting all the cat essentials like cat food, bowls, cleaning supplies, litter box, toys and a scratching post.

2. Cat-proof your house before the new kitty comes home. Cats take time to adjust to new environments but once they do, they get curious and naughty and you definitely don't want your cat to drop all the beautiful and expensive vases and showpieces.

3. Cats too need grooming because this can help them get rid of all the excess hair. While cats do groom themselves a lot, you will have to brush your cat daily in order to remove the excess hair and prevent shedding.

4. Understand that a cat is an independent animal and is much different from a dog. They like having their own space and time and they do things at their own pace. Learn to understand their personalities.

5. Cats are actually lactose intolerant. Giving them milk will upset their stomach. So, no matter how much your cat likes it, don't give him or her milk and if you can't help those kitty eyes, dilute the milk before you give it to them in the ratio of 30% milk and 70% water.

6. When a cat meows know that it's trying to communicate with you and they have different tones of meowing that can help you understand what they're trying to say.

7. Cats are notorious when it comes to water. They tend to get dehydrated often because they don't drink water. Ensure that your cat has fresh water available at all times and keep a close eye on your cat's water intake.

8. Your cat may not love you like a dog but it will express love by rubbing it's head on your ankles and marking it's territory. They will come and curl up with you when they feel the need to do so and they will demand your attention in their own way.

Read More