8 Types of fragrances to decide the SIGNATURE perfume that matches your personality

Perfumes play a major role in complementing your overall look while going out for something. But the fragrances are supremely distinct from each other. So, here we have compiled different types of fragrances and their purposes.

We all love to use different types of perfumes to smell pleasant and refreshing. Wearing perfume also makes us quite confident. During the summer season, it’s one of the most essential things that we need to have in our dressing table. But apart from that, perfumes also help us to accent our personality. For any occasion, the perfume with a good fragrance complements our overall look.

But often we do the mistake of choosing the wrong fragrance of the perfume that doesn’t go well with our personality. Fragrances play a major role in different purposes. Some are extremely strong, while others are gentle and mild. So, you have to choose based on your purpose. Here we have provided different types of fragrances to help you to choose your best signature perfume.

Types of fragrances to decide which perfume is for you.

Woody

Woody scents are very sultry and they are mainly worn while doing heavy outdoor activities like hiking, camping, etc. It defines your passionate personality.

Citrus

The citrus fragrance is best to wear during the summer. Generally, citrus one has lemon, grapefruit, orange and bergamot essence in it. Wearing this type of perfume makes you feel refreshed and clean.

Gourmand

Gourmand fragrances are synthetic edibles. Common notes in the fragrance are vanilla, chocolate, burnt sugar, caramel, etc.

Floral

Floral fragrances are completely romantic, flirty, feminine, pleasant. They can be intense and also be sparkling and playful. This beautiful fragrance has orange, rose, marjoram, sandalwood, jasmine, strawberry notes in it.

Fruity

Fruity scents are generally sweet, but they can be playful and sophisticated depending on the notes used in it. Some common notes of this are cherry, watermelon and pear. Fruity scents are also perfect for summer days.

Aquatic

Aquatic perfumes are best to wear if you are going to visit on the beachside. As its name suggests, these perfumes come with marine notes like salt, algae, fresh sea air.

Spicy

Spicy fragrances are warm and sensual and they are also quite sultry like the woody ones. Cardamom, incense, pepper essence, etc. are used as the notes of this fragrance.

Oriental

Oriental perfumes are sweet, warm and a little spicy. They can vary from floral oriental to woody oriental type. The common notes of this perfume are cardamom, cinnamon, vanilla, orange blossom, jasmine, orchid, etc. This perfume is generally rich and sensual. So, this would be perfect to wear on any occasion like a wedding.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×