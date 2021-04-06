8 Useful tips to boost your personal and professional growth with expert tips from a life coach

Each one of us is constantly looking for the secret mantra to remain positive and confident in life. The ultimate aim is to grow through what you go through. Here are 8 useful tips on how to boost your personal and professional growth with exclusive tips from a life coach, Samira Gupta.

We all have certain goals for our lives that we have set for ourselves like where we want to be in the next 10 years, positions we aspire to hold, businesses we hope to thrive, friendships we wish that survive and many more. If we put it in a different perspective, it is defining where you are at the moment, where you aspire to be and how will you get there. When you grow personally and professionally, you tend to become happier, more active and feel satisfied.

Dream big, set goals, explore yourself, stretch your boundaries, learn from failures and never give up. The biggest key to boost your personal and professional growth is personal development. When you grow, you become resilient to different challenges that may come your way, in both personal and professional life.

Follow these effective tips to boost your growth in your personal and professional lives with expert tips from a life coach, Samira Gupta.

Have faith

Don’t let past experiences, both good or bad, overshadow your current potential. Have faith in yourself and continue expanding your limits.

Develop strong communication skills

We can’t stress enough on how important it is to develop strong communication skills. Being tactful and assertive yet not crossing the boundary of being aggressive is a crucial skill. Communication is the make or break of any conversation, personal or professional. It is an art to know when to speak, what to speak, how to speak and when not to speak.

Listen actively

The reason we have two ears and one mouth is because we are meant to listen more and speak less. When we listen, we not only learn from the experiences of others but also make the speaker feel important. Active listening is a highly underrated skill.

Work on networking skills

A strong and expansive network is crucial to your growth. A strong network needs continuous efforts. Send your contacts personalised messages every now and then. Help them whenever you can. Small acts of kindness will always come back in big ways.

Learn to set boundaries

It is key to maintain a work-life balance. It is important for you to stay happy to be able to be productive at work. When you prioritize yourself, manage errands, delegate tasks and accept yourself, you will be much happier and create desired results!

Develop emotional intelligence

By working on yourself or seeking help from a professional coach can help you build and sustain strong relationships in your personal and professional life. Emotional intelligence is one of the key traits to lead a successful team, organization and develop customer relationships. Even in personal life, emotional intelligence can help you handle conflicts better and co-create solutions.

Be courageous

Drop judgements or inhibitions. Constantly learn and develop new skills to grow personally and professionally. Investment in self has the highest ROI. Some skills that can help you move faster in today’s world are tactful communication, self-reliance, public speaking, the art of small talk, leadership management, selling skills with good public relations, social media or digital presence and personal branding. Irrespective of which job profile or vertical you are in, these skills are a must for personal and professional growth.

Embrace change

The more you resist change, the more it will persist. Perceive them as new opportunities for growth and learn from them. The change will only make you stronger and change is the only thing constant.

