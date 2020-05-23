8000 people per 1 lakh are infected by COVID 19 in India? Here's the truth

Since Coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown, many fake news and misinformation are doing rounds on the internet. Read on to know if this piece of information is true or false?

It won't be wrong to say that since the outbreak of coronavirus, a lot of fake news and misinformation around is also spreading. There has been a surge of false news on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp and it is only creating more fear and panic in an already negative and tense situation. Instead of working towards it, there are some miscreants and sadists who are spreading such fake information related to COVID-19. And that's why one should rely on only trusted sources. And now, a major blunder by a leading newspaper called Gujarat Samachar is a big talking point as we rely on news outlets for the right information.

The newspaper made a factual error and it triggered panic among people. One of the articles of the paper claimed that 8000 people per 1 lakh population are coronavirus affected in India. However, the numbers printed in the article are wrong. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Gujarat revealed that the claim by the newspaper is factually incorrect. They debunked it and said as of May 21 evening, around 8.3 persons per 1 lakh population are corona affected. On Wednesday, the Health Ministry revealed that across the world 4.2 people per lakh population have succumbed to the COVID-19. And in India, the death ratio is 0.2 deaths per lakh population.

The PIB's tweet read"#PIBFactcheck: Claim: The Gujarat Samachar shows figure of 8000 people per 1 lakh population being corona affected in India in headline today. #PIBFactcheck: Factually incorrect. Around 8.3 persons per 1 lakh population are corona affected as on today evening."

Claim:The Gujarat Samachar shows figure of 8000 people per 1 lakh population being corona affected in India in headline today.#PIBFactcheck: Factually incorrect. Around 8.3 persons per 1 lakh population are corona affected as on today evening. pic.twitter.com/wDdjEoncQj — PIB in Gujarat (@PIBAhmedabad) May 21, 2020

In Gujarat, the numbers of COVID-19 cases are more than 13000 while the death toll stood at 802. Ahmedabad is the worst-hit. Speaking of active cases in India, as of writing, it is around 69597 and 51783 have been discharged. Total death toll of India stands at 3720.Before you forward any message or piece of information, please check the authenticity of it.

