9 Binge worthy South Korean dramas that will make you laugh out loud
We all know that choosing a show to watch is one of the most difficult and important decisions. I mean dilemmas, am I right? You scroll through the list of dramas, only to realise that you’ve wasted most of your time looking for the perfect show to watch when you could have binge-watched a major part of an amazing series. That’s why we here to help you out. If you’re someone who wants to laugh out loud while watching a show – great! We have compiled a list of Korean dramas that will strike your funny bone.
If you’re a Korean drama addict, then you would know that almost every K-drama has comedy as a background theme. While funny banter in most K-dramas is common, there are some wacky dramas that put more emphasis on comedy than having a romantic or complicated plot. So, if you wish to laugh out loud watching a Korean drama, then give these shows a chance. Most of these dramas are available on Netflix or Viki.
Here is a list of wacky K-dramas to give you a good laugh.
Modern Farmer
Sound OF Your Heart
Rooftop Prince
Chief Kim/ Good Manager
Touch Your Heart
Welcome To Waikiki
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
The Fiery Priest
