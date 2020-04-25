9 Binge worthy South Korean dramas that will make you laugh out loud

Looking for K-dramas that can make you laugh like crazy? Check out this list of some of the best South Korean comedy-dramas.

We all know that choosing a show to watch is one of the most difficult and important decisions. I mean dilemmas, am I right? You scroll through the list of dramas, only to realise that you’ve wasted most of your time looking for the perfect show to watch when you could have binge-watched a major part of an amazing series. That’s why we here to help you out. If you’re someone who wants to laugh out loud while watching a show – great! We have compiled a list of Korean dramas that will strike your funny bone.

If you’re a Korean drama addict, then you would know that almost every K-drama has comedy as a background theme. While funny banter in most K-dramas is common, there are some wacky dramas that put more emphasis on comedy than having a romantic or complicated plot. So, if you wish to laugh out loud watching a Korean drama, then give these shows a chance. Most of these dramas are available on Netflix or Viki.

Here is a list of wacky K-dramas to give you a good laugh.

Modern Farmer

Sound OF Your Heart

Rooftop Prince

Chief Kim/ Good Manager

Touch Your Heart

Welcome To Waikiki

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

The Fiery Priest

