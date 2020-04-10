9 Classic books that are worth reading at least once in your life

Interested in reading some classics? Here is a list to get you started.

Relationships come to an end. Seasons change, nothing in life is constant, but books are. They are the most dependable and enduring joys that the world is blessed with. There is nothing more alluring than the fact that books have the timeless ability to take you to a whole other world. They speak to your heart and mind like nobody else. You find emotions in books that you are not able to express otherwise. They teach you, distract you, boost your intelligence and expect nothing from you in return.

And the greatest of them are classics. Written by the greatest literary writers of all time, classics have a unique touch that brings out emotions and perspectives differently. You might think that classics are tough to read. They are not as difficult to read as you might think. If you are someone just wading into the world of literature here is a list of classics that can help.

9 classic books you should read at least once in your life.

Little Women, Louisa May Alcott

A coming-of-age story of four sisters, each with their prominent personality. The moral lessons infused in Alcott’s writing make it a must-read. The novel is set in 19th Century New England.

Crime & Punishment, Fyodor Dostoyevsky

A tale about the mental suffering and moral dilemmas of the main character who tries to commit a murder. It will take the reader deep inside the mind of Raskolnikov.

Pride & Prejudice, Jane Austen

One of the most popular novels of Jane Austen, Pride and Prejudice sparkles with the novelist’s wit and intelligence.

Jane Eyre, Charlotte Brontë

With the romance of Jane and Rochester as the centre, this novel is an exceptional literary piece. Gothic elements, gut-wrenching and emotional journey of the main character adds to the brilliance of this work.

The Age of Innocence, Edith Wharton

With complex and flawed characters, this book is all about the role of women in society - a book as relevant today as it was when it was first published in 1920.

Things Fall Apart, Chinua Achebe

A story about how colonialism undermined and impacted African culture. The issues dealt in this one are serious and might not be everyone’s cup of tea.

Wuthering Heights, Emily Brontë

This passionate story of love and revenge follows the fierce Catherine Earnshaw and the cruel Heathcliff. One of those books that provoke intense feelings in the reader. You either will love it to the core or hate it completely.

The Great Gatsby, F. Scott Fitzgerald

This book explores the decadence of the Jazz Age with descriptions so beautiful that might make your heart ache.

The Catcher in the Rye, J.D. Salinger

The novel follows sixteen-year-old Holden Caulfield and the challenges he faced during adolescence. It deals with innocence, identity, belonging, loss and connection.

Tell us your recommendations in the comments section below.

