9 Facts you should know about your dog’s sniffing

2- For a dog, humans stink. Each one of us has a distinct smell and it will never go away with any soap or perfume. A dog needs that particular smell to differentiate you from another person.

3- We shed almost 50 million skin cells each minute and they fall like microscopic snowflakes. A dog’s sense of smell can pick up those invisible things to detect a person.

4- No matter how much we try to hide our fear of seeing them, we can never fool their sense of smell. If we try to hide the feeling with a big smile on our face, still they can detect or fear or anxiety. Because they can smell the adrenaline rush which creates some reactions on the body chemicals of our skin surface. They detect the fear from that. So, you can never fool them with your smile and smart acting.

5- Dogs use their own smell to send messages to other dogs. They can sense the world with their nose and leave messages through their urine for other dogs to read it. And they also smell the urine of other dogs to get some messages.

6- When dogs are smelling each other’s nether regions, then it means they are learning new things from each other. But what they do with that information is yet to be figured out by scientists.

7- Dogs can differentiate between a living thing and a non-living thing by their sense of smell. They can detect it’s a tree or a lamppost, a male or a female instantly who or what they pass by their smelling power.

8- When dogs are sniffing a person, then they are gathering information about him. They can even sense if you are in depression just with a sniff.

9- If you don’t allow them to satisfy their smelling power then they will start to sniff anyone and everything at any moment. So, you have to take charge of this and let them enjoy ample time with their sense of smell to prevent any awkward situation.