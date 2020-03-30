9 Fun things you should do with your mom to have some quality time with her

Once we become adults, unfortunately, we hardly get time for our parents. Try these fun things with your mom and have a memorable day with her.

A mother-daughter relationship is one of the purest bonds. We share and experience so many varied things with our mom during each phase of our life. For instance, childhood was all about playing and studying with her, while during the teenage time we all had some arguments. And by adulthood, we all experience a deeper bond with our mother. This is the phase when we actually start to understand our mothers and finally get our answers for every scolding we have had in childhood and teenage time.



As now we have become adults and been busy in our tough work schedule, we hardly get that much time to spend some quality time with our mothers. Later, we may regret this, as time is constantly flying off. So, it’s time to invest some time with moms and make them realize that you are always there for her.



Check out the list of fun things you can do with your mother to have quality time.



Movie time

Grab some popcorn and watch a movie that both of you enjoy watching. This will make you two forget about any other things around you. Both of you can spend some quality time with each other.



Go out for a lunch or dinner date

Take some time out of the busy schedule and go out for a lunch or dinner date with your mother. Enjoy a sumptuous meal with lots of mother-daughter gossip and I am sure it will make your day.



Go for shopping together

Take your mom for some shopping and enjoy the time to the fullest. Help each other to find the best outfits.

Plan a spa day

Have a good spa massage together and get relaxed and stress-free together.

Help your mom in the kitchen

Help your mom in the kitchen to prepare something different and new and enjoy that dish in lunch or dinner together.

Play some games

Enjoy some fun time with your mom by playing some games with her. You can play Ludo, Antakshari, Snakes and Ladders or Dumb Charades or anything that you used to enjoy playing with your mom during childhood.



Revive the old memory

Find out some old family photo album and cherish those old days together. Since each photo has a story associated with it, you two can tell each other some blast from the past stories.

Read some books together

You two can read each other’s favourite books. This will help to understand each other better.

Give your mom a make-over

Try to give her a make-over and bring some changes in her style and outfits. She can also teach you how to wear a saree or any other makeover tip.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More