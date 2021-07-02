9 Genius products that will add meaning to your life

Staying at home has made us all spend most of our time doing household chores and cooking. A lot of us have taken up new hobbies to help us get through these tough times. So why not make these already so difficult days a little less difficult by investing in products that will make our lives much easier and a lot more efficient. We have curated a list of 8 super reasonable products that are absolutely genius and you will want in your house right away!

Travel Press

Now enjoy your much-needed cup of coffee anywhere, anytime with this travel French press. It combines the benefits of a French press brewing system with an insulated travel flask in one handy gadget. This portable coffee maker with built-in silicone and mesh plunger lid takes the place of a traditional 3-cup French press. Its double wall construction will keep your coffee hotter for longer. You can brew coffee on the move, or fill up from a larger pot you have brewed at home.

Price: $29.28

Storage Ottoman Bench

Now do not let your stuff create a mess in the room and simply shove it all in this storage ottoman bench. You can store anything from exercise equipment to household accessories to extra linen in this super spacious ottoman bench. You can also use the top as a footrest or extra seating when you're relaxing with friends in the living room.

Price: $38.99

Noise Cancelling Headphones

Experience a premium movie experience with these lightweight noise-cancelling headphones that are designed to provide a clear and balanced sound. The ultra-soft earmuffs and padded headband provide a comfortable listening experience even after long sessions of hearing. They reduce the surrounding noise and let you stay focused on your movie without causing damage to your ears.

Price: $49.99

Micellar Cleansing Water

This micellar water will help you get rid of dust, dirt and make-up from your skin without leaving behind any residue. It is extremely hydrating and feels refreshing and gentle. Enriched with cleansing molecules called Micelles, it attracts make-up and other impurities, lifting them away from your pores just like a magnet, leaving you with clear skin.

Price: $15

Foldable Laptop Bed Tray Table

Upgrade your work from home experience with this foldable laptop table which will let you work from your bed without compromising on your comfort. This laptop table will ensure that you do not slouch or hunch and that your posture remains upright. The table comes with a built-in stand groove which can be used to hold your ipad or kindle and also has a cup-holder so that you can enjoy a cup of coffee while working without worrying about spilling it.

Price: $27.99

Yoga And Exercise Ball

This yoga ball will make reshaping your body more fun and something you will not want to skip. It stimulates the muscles of the core which will improve your body posture, balance and movement control. It will also stimulate stability in your muscles and will also ensure that all your muscles are used in exercise.

Price: $17.99

Facial Cleansing Brush

Deep exfoliation of the skin is extremely important especially if you want to get rid of acne and pimples for good. This face massager comes with 8 interchangeable heads which help to relax your facial tissues and muscles. It exfoliates dead skin cells, smoothens the skin and unclogs the pores which prevents any sort of acne breakouts.

Price: $11.47

Cleaning Slippers

Household chores are anyway dreadful and cleaning the floors makes it on the top of that list. These cleaning slippers will make cleaning your house tiles as simple as walking around. You simply have to put them on and you can clean your house floor without having to bend or slouch. They are comfortable, practical and durable, convenient and effective to use.

Price: $11.99

Blue Light Blocking Glasses

We are all aware of the harm caused on our eyes due to the blue light from the laptop. These glasses will act as a protective shield for your eyes and can filter 90% blue rays, reduce eyestrain, prevent eye dryness, minimise headache and make you sleep better. These glasses are a must-have for everyday laptop users.

Price: $13.99

