9 Practical products that will make your 2022 a whole lot easier

The last two years have been difficult for all of us and we want nothing but the coming year to be better. To make your life better, you need a few products in your home that will actually make your life a whole lot easier. These practical products are proven to do the job that they promise to do and should be added to your cart right away!

Microfibre Towel

Avoid using cotton bath towels to dry your hair. Instead, use microfiber towels. They are gentle on your hair, have high water absorbing capacity, and help reduce friction and hair drying time. On the other hand, cotton or any other material can make your hair rough and create tangles, frizz, and flyaways. This microfiber hair towel is made from a revolutionary material that is extremely soft to the touch,quick absorb towel super absorbent and fast drying.

Price: Rs.449

Toothpaste Squeezers

Now do not put all your energy in trying to remove the last bit of toothpaste and invest in these toothpaste squeezers. They are designed with a rotate handle and you just need to insert your toothpaste into the rolling shaft, then rotate the handle, without using any strength.​ They are super convenient and will easily squeeze out the last bit of your toothpaste.

Price: Rs.299

Charcoal Nose Strips

These cleansing nose strips are enriched with activated charcoal that will effectively remove unwanted blackheads, whiteheads, dead skin, and oil from the nose. They are absolutely skin-friendly since they are made from natural extracts and will give you glowing, soft and dirt-free skin instantly.

Price: Rs.83

Self Watering Plants

These plants will ensure that they take enough water they need for days. There comes a thick thread within that has to be placed in the inner layer of the pot through the pores given. The thread will absorb the water and provide it to the plants when necessary. The water has to be refilled only when the thread level does not reach the water. So you can stop worrying about forgetting to water your plants and your plants dying.

Price: Rs.699

Scalp Massager

This extravagant silicone comb will deep clean your hair and give a relaxing massage to your scalp that will release all your stress without causing any harm to the hair follicles. The bristles work the shampoo into your hair and removes dirt, dandruff and dead cells, making it easier and faster to wash your hair. It offers a perfect grip and stimulates blood flow to the scalp and oil glands.

Price: Rs.269

Mobile & Tablet Holder

Take your movie watching experience up a notch with this mobile phone and tablet holder. Free your hands from holding the tablet or phone with this holder that can be used at any place you want at your home. You can adjust the holder in your desired angle and enjoy a great experience. You can turn the holder to the most comfortable viewing position whether you are standing, sitting or lying in bed.

Price: Rs.599

Furniture Polish

This polish restores the original look and shine of the furniture without stripping or dissolving its finish. It removes dirt, dust and also helps to remove allergens. It protects the wood from water damage or wear and tear.

Price: Rs.210

Bag Seals

These seals can be used to seal all types of food bags and storages, such as potato chips, snack bags, breads, coffee bags and frozen food bags, etc. It will keep your food fresh and crisp for much longer. They are fast and easy to use and their grip is very strong, so you can rely on these clips to keep your bags perfectly sealed with minimum effort.

Price: Rs.94

Vegetable Chopper

If you are a bonafide lazy person then you definitely dread the task of chopping vegetables. If yes, then this vegetable chopper will be your knight in shining armour! It effortlessly cuts vegetables, fruits, boneless meats and nuts within a few seconds. The chopper has 7 easy to change inserts including two different sized chopper blades and two spiralizer inserts. Now you can make your cooking process easier and quicker.

Price: Rs.177

