9 Quotes to put you in a good mood today

Does it already feel like a whole long week? Have you started counting days for the weekend, but suddenly realised it’s only a Tuesday? All these thoughts might drain your energy, and you must have already lost the motivation to sail through the week. But fret not, weekdays need not have to be boring, long, and exhausting.

A cup of coffee, some snacks and mood uplifting quotes can come to your rescue.

Here are a few quotes that will put you in a good mood instantly.

“Happiness cannot be traveled to, owned, earned, worn or consumed. Happiness is the spiritual experience of living every minute with love, grace, and gratitude.” - Denis Waitley

“Happiness often sneaks in through a door you didn't know you left open.” - John Barrymore

“True happiness consists not in the multitude of friends, but in the worth and choice.” - Ben Jonson

“The only way to find true happiness is to risk being completely cut open.” - Chuck Palahniuk

“The art of being happy lies in the power of extracting happiness from common things.” - Henry Ward Beecher

“Happiness is not a matter of intensity but of balance, order, rhythm and harmony.” - Thomas Merton

“Happiness grows at our own firesides, and is not to be picked in strangers' gardens.” - Douglas William Jerrold

“Happiness can only be found if you can free yourself of all other distractions.” - Saul Bellow

“True happiness comes from the joy of deeds well done, the zest of creating things new.” - Antoine de Saint-Exupery

