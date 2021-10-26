9 Quotes to put you in a good mood today

Updated on Oct 26, 2021 06:18 PM IST  |  3.9K
   
Happy quotes
9 Quotes to put you in a good mood today
Advertisement

Does it already feel like a whole long week? Have you started counting days for the weekend, but suddenly realised it’s only a Tuesday? All these thoughts might drain your energy, and you must have already lost the motivation to sail through the week. But fret not, weekdays need not have to be boring, long, and exhausting.

A cup of coffee, some snacks and mood uplifting quotes can come to your rescue.

Here are a few quotes that will put you in a good mood instantly.

good mood

“Happiness cannot be traveled to, owned, earned, worn or consumed. Happiness is the spiritual experience of living every minute with love, grace, and gratitude.” - Denis Waitley

“Happiness often sneaks in through a door you didn't know you left open.” - John Barrymore

“True happiness consists not in the multitude of friends, but in the worth and choice.” - Ben Jonson

“The only way to find true happiness is to risk being completely cut open.” - Chuck Palahniuk

good mood 1

“The art of being happy lies in the power of extracting happiness from common things.” - Henry Ward Beecher

“Happiness is not a matter of intensity but of balance, order, rhythm and harmony.” - Thomas Merton

“Happiness grows at our own firesides, and is not to be picked in strangers' gardens.” - Douglas William Jerrold

“Happiness can only be found if you can free yourself of all other distractions.” - Saul Bellow

“True happiness comes from the joy of deeds well done, the zest of creating things new.” - Antoine de Saint-Exupery

Also Read: Movie dialogues to awaken your inner strength

Advertisement

Credits: Pexels, BrainyQuote


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Amazonbasics 24 Pair Over-the-door Shoe Organizer,white

Amazonbasics 24 Pair Over-the-door Shoe Organizer,white

₹699.00
₹1,600.00 (56%)
 Buy Now
Splendid Decor Wall Decor Shelves For Living Room, Book Shelf, Dining Room Shelf. (3 Shelves) (brown)

Splendid Decor Wall Decor Shelves For Living Room, Book Shelf, Dining Room Shelf...

₹549.00
₹2,000.00 (73%)
 Buy Now
Baby Soft Plush Cushion Baby Sofa Seat Or Rocking Chair For Kids,seat For Baby Sitting/soft Toy Chair For Kids (use For Baby 0 To 4 Years) (design-3)

Baby Soft Plush Cushion Baby Sofa Seat Or Rocking Chair For Kids,seat For Baby S...

₹699.00
₹999.00 (30%)
 Buy Now
Nexqua Adjustable Height Aluminum Metal Frame Foldable Portable Laptop Stand, Tablet Stand, Notebook Etc. Compatible Size10-15.6”(grey)

Nexqua Adjustable Height Aluminum Metal Frame Foldable Portable Laptop Stand, Ta...

₹999.00
₹1,999.00 (50%)
 Buy Now
Baybee Zedo Multi-purpose Foldable Laptop Table With Dock Stand & Cup Holder| Foldable Adjustable | Study Table | Bed Table | Table For Home | Ergonomic & Rounded Edges | Non-slip Legs (black)

Baybee Zedo Multi-purpose Foldable Laptop Table With Dock Stand & Cup Holder...

₹624.00
₹1,499.00 (58%)
 Buy Now
Dexa Tech Laptop Stand – Portable Laptop Holder For Desk, Bed – Adjustable Book/ Phone/ Tablet Stand – Aluminum Laptop Raiser Compatible With Hp, Dell, Macbook, Ipad

Dexa Tech Laptop Stand – Portable Laptop Holder For Desk, Bed – Adju...

₹899.00
₹1,999.00 (55%)
 Buy Now
Rose Designer Chairs Modern Ergonomic Office Chair (leather , Brown)

Rose Designer Chairs Modern Ergonomic Office Chair (leather , Brown)

₹6,990.00
₹16,500.00 (58%)
 Buy Now
Ellics Enterprise Presents Foldable Laptop Table With Cup Holder, Study Table, Bed Table, Foldable & Portable/ergonomic & Rounded Edges (grey)

Ellics Enterprise Presents Foldable Laptop Table With Cup Holder, Study Table, B...

₹483.00
₹999.00 (52%)
 Buy Now
Green Soul Seoul Mid Back Suitable For Working From Office & Home, Study Chair In Breathable Mesh With Multi Color Options & High Comfort Seating, 1 Year Warranty (smart Black)

Green Soul Seoul Mid Back Suitable For Working From Office & Home, Study Cha...

₹3,490.00
₹5,980.00 (42%)
 Buy Now
Memeho® Smart Standard Multi-purpose Laptop Table With Dock Stand/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable/ergonomic & Rounded Edges/non-slip Legs/engineered Wood (black)

Memeho® Smart Standard Multi-purpose Laptop Table With Dock Stand/study Tabl...

₹799.00
₹1,499.00 (47%)
 Buy Now
View All