9 Quotes that will make you value time even more

Most of us, or maybe all, can relate to the heavenly feeling of sleeping for those 5 extra minutes. After all, what harm can these 5 minutes do? While most of us agree there’s nothing wrong it, there are some who know the value of every moment. And rightly so. They know how a minute can be a game-changer. How, you wonder? Ask that swimmer who lost the race by a few milliseconds or the sprinter who fell short of a minute.

Here are a few quotes about time that will make you realise its worth.

“A man who dares to waste one hour of time has not discovered the value of life.” - Charles Darwin

“Time is more value than money. You can get more money, but you cannot get more time.” - Jim Rohn

“This is the key to time management - to see the value of every moment.” - Menachem Mendel Schneerson

“Time is the coin of your life. It is the only coin you have, and only you can determine how it will be spent. Be careful lest you let other people spend it for you.” - Carl Sandburg

“Time is the most valuable thing a man can spend.” - Theophrastus

“Lost wealth may be replaced by industry, lost knowledge by study, lost health by temperance or medicine, but lost time is gone forever.” - Samuel Smiles

“Time is what we want most, but what we use worst.” - William Penn

“Better three hours too soon than a minute too late.” - William Shakespeare

“At the end of your life, you will never regret not having passed one more test, not winning one more verdict or not closing one more deal. You will regret time not spent with a husband, a friend, a child, or a parent.” - Barbara Bush

