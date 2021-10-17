9 quotes you should read if you are an introvert

Are you the one who makes all the plans, and then ends up looking for reasons to cancel them when the time comes? Or do you prefer being all by yourself, lying in bed, having that steaming cup of coffee by your side, and binge watching your favourite web series or movies? If the answer is a yes, welcome to the introverts’ club.

You won’t disagree with us when we say being an introvert is a different feeling altogether. You want to have all the fun, but at the same time you want to be alone doing nothing. There are times when your friends’ party pictures make you envy their life, but, if and when, you, too, are invited you will end up cancelling the plan. Such is the life of an introvert.

Here are a few quotes that you should read if you, too, are in the gang.

“Telling an introvert to go to a party is like telling a saint to go to Hell.” ― Criss Jami, Killosophy

“Because introverts are typically good listeners and, at least, have the appearance of calmness, we are attractive to emotionally needy people. Introverts, gratified that other people are initiating with them, can easily get caught in these exhausting and unsatisfying relationships.” ― Adam S. McHugh

“The limited circle is pure.” ― Franz Kafka

“Writing is something you do alone. It’s a profession for introverts who want to tell you a story but don’t want to make eye contact while doing it.” ― John Green

“Sometimes I wonder if being an introvert is a curse. On one hand you find solace in your own company and never feel sad about being alone. And on the other hand, you are afraid to even express your feeling to one you love until there is nothing but regret is left.” ― Crestless Wave

“I search for solitude and within that search I find "me”. ― Miles Patrick Yonka

“There should be anger management classes for those of us who bottle it up.” ― Joyce Rachelle

“Don't be fooled by my quiet exterior. It hides a wild mind and passionate heart.” ― John Mark Green

“In a world where people die for fame, we introverts crave isolation.” ― Harman Kaur

