9 South Korean thriller movies to watch if you loved Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite

Director Bong Joon-Ho’s “Parasite” collected 4 Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director at the 92nd Academy Awards. It was not only the first non-English language movie to win Best Picture, but it was also the first South Korean movie to have been honoured at the award show. In the dark comedy thriller, a poor yet united family bluffs their way into the wealthy Park family. This movie makes you wonder who the real feeders of societal structures are. From the cast to the production, everything about this movie is spectacular. But if you still haven’t watched the masterpiece, it is streaming on Amazon Prime.

Even though this is the first time a South Korean movie won at an international award show, it is not the only good one. South Korea undeniably has plenty of more groundbreaking movies that will leave you gasping. For those of you who have watched Parasite and want to see more such films, we have got you covered. We have compiled a list of South Korean thrillers that will send chills down your spine (not for the weak-hearted).

Without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the best South Korean movies if you can’t get over Parasite.

Train to Busan

Zombie movies, anyone? Train to Busan is an action film about a virus outbreak that turns the living into zombies. It shows the struggle of passengers travelling on a train from Seoul to Busan.

Oldboy

After being kidnapped and imprisoned for 15 years, Oh-Dae Su sets out to seek revenge on his captor.

The Handmaiden

It is a psychological thriller about a woman hired as a handmaiden to a Japanese heiress, with an intention to coax her out of her inheritance.

The Host

Directed by Bong Joon-ho, this is a story of a sinister lurking in the Han river who begins to attack the city of Seoul.

The Wailing

The film follows a cop who investigates a series of killings in a small village and fights the supernatural to save his infected daughter.

The Man from Nowhere

An action-packed thriller that follows a shady man with a violent past who sets out to save his young friend who gets kidnapped. It was one of the highest-grossing movies in 2010.

Memories of Murder

Another great thriller by Bong Joon-ho. It follows three detectives who try to solve the mystery of murders in a small province.

Confession of Murder

A spellbinding thriller about Lee Du-Seok who publishes an autobiography describing the murders he has committed.

The Chaser

The film revolves around a disgraced police detective-turned pimp who tries to chase a psychopathic killer after two of his girls go missing.

