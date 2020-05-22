9 Swoon worthy Chinese dramas to fall in love again

Who doesn’t like a bit of romance in dramas? Here are 9 romantic Chinese dramas you must watch.

Every year many new Chinese dramas are released and most of them are good. However, there are only a few that are available for us to watch. Today, we have rounded up 10 romantic Chinese dramas that were released in 2019 and should be on your list of ‘must-watch.’ From high school dramas to workplace romances to period romantic dramas, there is so much to choose from.

Many amazing romantic Chinese dramas were released last year that you probably didn’t get a lot of time to watch. But now with everybody stuck at home, you have plenty of time to catch up on all the C-drama romance you missed. These dramas make you imagine things so beautiful and interesting that you feel like you’re the one experiencing the romance.

Without further ado, here are 9 romantic Chinese dramas of 2019 you must watch.

Go Go Squid – Viki, WeTV

One of the most popular dramas of 2019, Go Go Squid will definitely tug on your heartstrings.

Le Coup De Foudre – Viki, WeTV

This drama starts with a married couple and flashes back to their struggles and issues in their relationship and family. It is heartwarming and will take you on journey of romance.

Put Your Head On My Shoulder – Netflix, WeTV

This rom-com is sweet and a light-watch that has plenty of adorable moments that will leave you smiling - a lot!

Well-intended Love – Netflix, WeTV

This show is packed with numerous plot twists that makes one question the morality of the relationship of this couple. One of the best shows of 2019, definitely a must watch.

Love and Destiny – Viki

This one is a story of star-crossed lovers - definitely a must watch if you're into period dramas and like a bit of romance!

A Little Thing Called First Love – Netflix, WeTV

Based on a Thai movie called Crazy Little Thing, this show is perfect for when you want to watch something stress-free and light-hearted.

I Hear You – Netflix

Fun, quirky drama with an amazing chemistry between the leads. You might end up gushing over this one!

My Girlfriends Is An Alien - WeTV

This drama is adorable and will keep you hooked until the last episode.

Goodbye My Princess - Netflix

A tragic love story but with so many sweet moments. It is definitely worth a watch if you don't mind sad endings.

ALSO READ: 10 Addictive shows to watch if you are new to Chinese dramas

Credits :Youtube

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×