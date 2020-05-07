9 Ways to help your friend to deal with a breakup

It becomes really tough to cope up with life after having a breakup. So, you can help your friend for a faster mental recovery. Follow these ways to help him or her to deal with a heartbreak.

It’s not at all easy to get over with a breakup. How much ever we try to take it casually, relationship breakups mean tremendous heartbreak and sadness. You have many fond memories associated with that person. Initially, people cannot accept it and they often become depressed.

If this depression continues to stay for a long time, the person starts to face other issues. He withdraws himself from the social life, gets disconnected from friends and family, feels demotivated towards work, etc. This may often lead to suicidal thoughts as well. But if we can provide a helping hand to our dear ones, it will be easy for them to deal with the tough situation. So, if your friend is undergoing the same situation, then help her to cope up with this situation. How to do that? We will tell you the tips for it.

Here's how to help your friend to get healed after a breakup.

1- According to researchers, when we experience heartbreak, our body becomes similar to that of an addict, who is going through withdrawal. So, first express all anger, sadness, frustration and vent out all the negative feelings.

2- Then you have to make her quit from her ex completely. Throw away all the things related to that person like cards, gifts, photos, emails, etc. According to psychologists, staying connected to things related to your ex will stop you from recovering from the breakup and prevent your personal growth.

3- Your friend may want to talk about her ex, but don’t allow her to do it. Always encourage her to let go of. Talk about all other things but not about her ex.

4- It is easy to stay connected to our friends when mentally we are healthy. If you find your friend to be insensitive, distant, dismissive towards you, don’t get upset with this change. Your friend is going through an extremely vulnerable situation.

5- Helping her to heal from the damage doesn’t mean you always have to give sound advice to her. Instead, you just have to be a good listener. At this moment, your friend needs someone to listen to her carefully. And don’t get overwhelmed with this moment to bring your friend back to the previous state.

6- Don’t victimise your friend by making her ex the villain. This will even worsen her mental state.

7- Always make them realise that breakup doesn’t mean failure. It’s a normal thing which happens to most of us, but that doesn’t mean we have failed in life.

8- Encourage them to have some alone time and do things what they love to do. This will help them to fight with the helplessness.

9- If you can see that your friend is not coming out of the grief and constantly experiencing a nervous breakdown, then do advise her for therapy.

