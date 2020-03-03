A 9 year old girl from Shillong invents India's first anti bullying app; Read details

A 9-year-old girl in Shillong has developed a mobile application where people can report about their bullying incidents without revealing their identity.

A 9-year-old girl in Shillong has developed a mobile application by which a person can anonymously report an incident of bullying to the authority. The girl named Meaidaibahun Majaw said that she also experienced bullying in school when she was in the nursery. Meaidaibahun Majaw has also shared her personal experience of bullying where a group of students asked her classmates to boycott her. According to her, some of her friends had also faced the same situation. So, she decided to take this initiative of finding a solution against bullying.

Union HRD Minister met and congratulated Meaidaibahun Majaw, a Class 4 student, in #Shillong today. Meaidaibahun has developed an #antibullying app. The app allows victims to report their bullies to the authorities without revealing their identity. pic.twitter.com/zIdb5IuBri — Ministry of HRD (@HRDMinistry) February 14, 2020



This app will soon be available on the Google Play store. It will allow people to report about their bullies to teachers, guardians and friends without revealing their identity. They can provide the details of the incident along with the name of the bully and send the message individually to the concerned persons. This will help the authorities to take strict action against the incident. State Education Minister Lakhmen Rymbui praised her and called her as a responsible citizen. In 2017, a survey was conducted by The Teacher Foundation in association with Wipro Applying Thought in Schools (WATIS). The survey revealed that around 42 percent Indian kids are bullied in their schools.



Dasumarlin Majaw, Meaidaibahun' mother, said that Meaidaibahunhad enrolled for an app-development course to learn the skills and she used to attend the classes every day for an hour. The class 4 student said that she is now working on some other apps as well.

