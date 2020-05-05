WATCH: 90s Iconic Indians ads that will make you feel nostalgic

The 90s was a simple and innocent era, which was evident even in the TV commercials of the time. Here’s a list of 90s iconic Indian ads that will take you down memory lane.

Less traffic, sharing things with your neighbours, worrying less about the hustle and bustle of life and a Sunday well spent with your family – that’s how the 90s were. It was an era where there was simplicity and innocence in the wind that seems impossible to achieve now. For people who grew up in the 90s, things can never be that beautiful again. And nothing feels better to look at things that transport us to a simpler place where our current problems just melt away.

With so many old TV shows airing right now, we are able to get a glimpse of some of the ads that we used to hum along in the 90s. Even after decades, some of these ads remain fresh in our memories. The things back then were simpler yet unique. So, today we are listing down some of the ads from the past era that will make you nostalgic and help you remember the good old days once again.

90s ads that will make you nostalgic:

Action Shoes

With its catching tune and melodious rhythm, something about this ad was relatable to every kid in the 90s. There is hardly any kid of the 90s who didn’t sing along this jingle – “School time… action ka school time.”

Cadbury Dairy Milk Commercial

This remains one of the most memorable Cadbury ads of all time that will surely make you nostalgic.

Parle G

This biscuit was the staple in every household back in the 90s. It became more popular with this ad featuring two kids trying to sneak in and take Parle G from their grandfather.

Complan

Did you know this ad featured Shahid Kapoor and Ayesha Takia? This ad influenced almost every 90s kid about becoming a complan girl/boy.

Amul

With a catchy song and fun presentation, this ad gave reasons to people why they should be drinking milk every day.

Nirma

Who remembers ‘Hema, Rekha,Jaya aur Sushma’ from the evergreen catchy jingle of this Nirma ad? This song still features in the brand’s ad.

Dhara Oil

Among all the Dhara ads, this ‘jalebi kid’ ad remained in our hearts for a long time. The innocence of the young boy who runs away from home in anger, but is convinced to go back home will definitely bring a smile to your face.

Lijjat

A major snack consumed in the 90s, Lijjat papad had a great commercial to add to its element. The bunny mascot in the ad is cherry on the top.

Nerolac

Reminisce the good old 90s days with this colourful ad that made painting look so easy.

