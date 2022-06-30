Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: 3 Reasons why Aquarius and Scorpio are so compatible in a marriage

The zodiac stars say a lot about love and relationship compatibility. Right from the similarity in opinions to likewise personalities- plenty of factors can add up to a healthy relationship but compatibility of astral elements remains at the top when it comes to recognising the unbreakable bond with the one and only. As per the constellation, some zodiac signs are the match made in heaven and come out to be a powerful couple. The same is the case with one of the most adorable b-town couples Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. This couple duo is known for its most iconic power in giving relationship goals to the new generation.

Abhishek Bachchan, an Aquarius and Aishwarya Rai, a Scorpio, have a completely different way of looking at relationships but their powerful will to tackle everything with extra attention, wonderful communication and fixing relationship problems like a buddy has something that tied them sturdily for life together. According to the alignment of stars and planets, here are 3 reasons why Aquarius and Scorpio are compatible in marriage.

Loyalty and consistency

As Aquarius is an element of air and Scorpio is an element of water, both of these zodiac signs are sturdy enough and once they settle in for someone, they are not going to change their mind, no matter how hard the situation gets. Both of these signs hang by the string of loyalty that aid in building trust in their relationship. Moreover, they consistently check up on each other which curates a special emotional bond between them, adds up to their chemistry and keeps them together for a lifetime.

Both have great intellect

Determined, honest and razor-sharp focus are the words that define the personality traits of Aquarians and Scorpios. This pair is attracted to each other on a cerebral level, thus, always accompany each other with intellectually motivating conversation whenever necessary. Besides, they pour their mind completely to understand each other and are rational thinkers, which assist in solving their hitches without creating any emotional damage.

Open talkers

Some zodiac signs are great at communication which eases out half the relationship. Both Scorpio and Aquarius enjoy the process of talking through problems and the matters that are bothers them and coming up with solutions. They are willing to compromise their desires for their soulmate to make their better half feel special. While the water sign Scorpio is a little emotional in nature, Aquarius become the backbone of the relationship and provides resilient support to formulate a crystal clear and compatible connection.

Since both these signs are loyal and passionate about each other, they always find a way to make things work in a marriage. While their thoughts can differ sometimes, their loyalty always binds them together.

