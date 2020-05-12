Abyssinian to Bengal: 5 Most intelligent cat breeds to have as pets

If you are looking for a playful cat breed to bring at home then these 5 intelligent cats would be the best option for you to have as pets. Read on to know everything about them.

It’s not true that only dogs are intelligent, there are many cat breeds who are extremely smart and intelligent. They are energetic, playful and quite mischievous as well. They can easily cooperate with household activities with their owners and can learn different things easily and quickly. You can also teach your smart kitty different things to prepare your pet for greater challenges.

But the most important thing is that you need to keep them busy regularly in different kinds of activities to prevent their boredom and promote mental growth. Since they are very energetic, without proper activity, they may experience a behavioural problem. So, people who like to do many activities including workout, these smart and intelligent cat breeds are suitable for them. Check them out right below.

Most intelligent cat breeds for having as pets:

Abyssinian

This cat breed is highly confident and thinks they have superiority over other acts. They love to interact with their owners and become very happy when given several activities.

Bengal

They are quite sociable cats because they love to interact with humans with their chirpy meows. They love to jump and climb all over their surroundings. Many owners of this cat breed observed that they enjoy being in water.

Savannah Cat

It’s a rare and exotic type of cat breed with high intelligence. This was developed by crossing the African Serval and domestic cats. They are large and wild in their attitude and appearance and need huge space for running, jumping and playing in the house. They will easily get bored if they are not kept active.

Singapura

This breed was originated on the streets of Singapore in 1970 it came to the US; it’s still considered to be a rare cat breed. This little cat is very smart, playful and curious. They love to indulge in human activities with their owners. Singapura also loves to jump a lot; so, make sure you have enough vertical space in your home.

Korat

This rare cat breed is a native cat of Thailand and considered to be good luck in the region. They are moderately energetic and love to play interactive games with their owners. They are very smart and attentive to everyone around them.

