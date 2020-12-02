Ace your video based job interview with these 5 CRUCIAL things

With people working remotely and conducting video interviews, technology has proved to be a boon in the pandemic. Employers nowadays opt for video interviews instead of in-person ones. Here are some tips to keep in mind while giving a video interview.

With the ongoing pandemic and the recession, people are extensively applying for jobs. Understandably, since in-person interviews cannot be conducted, people are switching to video interviews. Video interviews are a cost-effective and efficient way to get to know the candidate better and to see what they have to offer.

Although, unlike in an in-person interview, you are at home safe and sound. But that doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t take the video interview as seriously as an actual in-person one. There are few things to keep in mind to ace your video interview and impress the recruiter.

Choose a neutral background

Opt for a neutral background that doesn’t distract the recruiters. Their attention should be on you and not on what’s behind you.

Dress appropriately

Sure you are at home in your PJs. But do not, at any cost, give your video interview in them. Dress properly just like you would dress for an in-person interview.

Be sure of the environment

If you have kids or pets at home, make sure to keep the door of your room closed to avoid any disturbances.

Use proper lighting

Check that there are no shadows falling on your face and that you are clearly visible. Sit at a place with natural lighting to avoid darkness or too bright glaring light.

Double-check everything

Before the interview, try opening the meeting link once to get a hang of it and check your WiFi connection, your webcam and your microphone.

