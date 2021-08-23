Add a background music to every moment in your life with these 5 Best headphones under Rs 1100

Whether you are working from home, doing your daily chores, working out, or going for a jog, everything gets ten times easier if you are doing it with some music on. We often see background music in movies but how about we add some to our real lives as well? Here are 5 of the best headphones with the best sound quality.

Zinq Technologies Bluetooth Headphones

If you are really set on owning the absolute best headphones that money can buy, we advise spending your Rakhi cash on these headphones from Zinq Technologies. These cost-effective headphones will provide upto 8 hours of listening time in one charge. They are compatible with all mobiles, laptops and tablets. The loud and dynamic soundstage delivers plenty of boom and detail to give songs full-bodied presence.

Price: Rs.899

boAt Bassheads Wired Headphones

These headphones are the best in the wired headphones category. They come with a PVC cable that is durable and tangle-free. You can enjoy a powerful, dynamic sound with punchy bass and clear, natural vocals with the responsive 40mm Neodymium drivers, that offers a balanced sound for a complete listening experience. These headphones produce clean, balanced audio for crisp highs and solid bass.

Price: Rs.649

Zinq Technologies Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones with Mic

These headphones will provide you with some pure, precise listening of your favourite tunes, wherever you go. They are truly beautiful and a relatively inexpensive way of making huge step up in audio quality. These headphones will provide upto 8 hours of listening time in one charge. They are compatible with all mobiles, laptops and tablets.

Price: Rs.1077

Zebronics Zeb-Thunder Wireless Headphones

You can now beat the workday blues with music using these wireless headphones that come in an ergonomic design and make a perfect fit and design for long hours of use. You can listen to music, podcasts and more for long hours with these soft ear cups making it super comfortable for daily wear. You can also adjust your headband to your comfortable best while you work or listen to music. Fall in love with the audio experience with 9 hours of playback time to keep you going and magnify every speck of sound with superior sound quality. It also has a call function which helps you enjoy online conferences, online classes, calls hands-free with a built-in mic on the headphone.

Price: Rs.699

Redgear Cloak Wired Gaming Headphones

These headphones are especially designed for all the budding and aspiring gamers. They come equipped with a 50-mm driver with enhanced audio bass and clarity which will dramatically improve your in-game sound experience. They also come with an omni-directional microphone that can be used as per your gaming situations. You can just put it up if it is not in use. It’s luxurious noise-isolating memory foam ear pads and adjustable split headband reduces pressure and provides optimal comfort for long gaming sessions. This headset has an amazing RGB LED light effect on ear-ups and tip of the microphone. It also comes equipped with volume control, so just scroll up or down to adjust it.

Price: Rs.849

