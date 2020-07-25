Addiction: THIS factor makes us 4600 percent more prone to substance abuse

As per one of the studies, childhood traumas and addiction are linked to each other. Read on to know more how people who faced traumatic experiences are more prone to substance abuse.

Childhood ideally should be blissful and balanced. At its core is mostly an amalgamation of fun times with friends, education, learning values and other important things that will help us to shape up as a good human being and also help us during the adolescent stage and later adulthood life. However, many kids, unfortunately, face hardships and sometimes experience or get exposed to traumatizing events during their childhood. Because of traumas, people can become strangers to themselves and can take you back to a dark place. And now, we have found that the tendency to fall in the trap of substance abuse is as more likely when kids face traumas.

According to a 2010 study, researchers found a strong link between those who witnessed, experienced, basically exposed to something traumatic in their childhoods and having an addiction or substance use disorder later in life. The study was conducted over 600 and many of them had lifetime dependence on some kind of substance, either alcohol or a drug. They also found that substance abuse issues were strongly connected to various types of trauma that they had experienced when they were kids.

4600 percent more chances

Another study called the Adverse Childhood Experiences Study which was conducted between 1995 to 1997 examined the life of over 17,000 people to understand how childhood traumas affected them. As per the results, there is a 4600 percent chance that someone can fall prey to addiction. Yes, if a person suffered childhood trauma such as emotional, physical, sexual abuse, parental separation, emotional and physical neglect, school violence, etc then the person is 4600% more likely to become IV (injecting) drug user later in life than a person who has not exposed to any.

Trauma can affect the brain chemistry of kids and that's why they become vulnerable to substance abuse. Why some people experience such horrendous experiences? This again largely depends on many factors including economic status, race, gender and location among others. Also, physical and psychological pain can lead to disorders like depression, insomnia, anxiety, and feelings of loneliness and these health issues increases the chances to fall for alcohol and drugs.

Other factors

Aside from childhood trauma, there are other factors as well that can make some people more prone to addiction than others. Some scientists believe that genetics also plays a role. Also, early exposure to alcohol and drugs can be another major factor. Many studies have proved that the link between early exposure to alcohol and drugs and addiction in later life. According to research by the National Institute of Drug and Alcohol Abuse, people who have their first drink before the age of 15 are more likely to become alcoholics later in life.

If you think you have a substance abuse problem, get in contact with a doctor or other health care professional.

