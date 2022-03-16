Adventurous date ideas to woo a Sagittarius partner

If you’re dating a Sagittarius (a person born between November 22 and December 21), then you should know that they like to go big when it comes to romance. The plant Jupiter rules this star sign, and it is a planet of fortune and abundance. Hence, it dictates a Sagittarian’s approach to life and matters of the heart. So, if you wish to woo them or win their heart, then use this guide to design the perfect dates for them.

Go zip-lining

Sagittarius loves to seek thrills do something above the ordinary, so there’s no way you can charm them with a simple dinner date. Opt for something adventurous to win them over and zip-lining is a great way to have their adrenaline pumping and their heart open to you.

Go to the theatre to watch a play

You will find that there is never a dull day with this zodiac sign around as they are entertainers at heart. They love to learn about new cultures and are forever looking for ways to widen their horizons. So, take them to the theatre for a play they’ve been wanting to watch and enjoy a few quiet hours with them as they gaze at the actors bringing alive the narrative.

Take them dirt biking or ride an ATV

The Sagittarian is an audacious spirit and they are consumed by the need to do something new and explore new places. So, thrill this adventurous individual by going to an adventure sports arena that facilitates dirt biking or riding an ATV. Such activities will bring out the best in them and their confidence and daredevil spirit will win you over.

Planning dates like these will show your Sagittarian partner just how much you care about them. It is indeed a wonderful way to have a lot of fun and also make great memories to add to your Instagram Story.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

