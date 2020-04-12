After the lockdown ends, would you go clubbing with your friends?

There is one question that arises in everyone's mind, will people feel comfortable to go clubbing as they did before the outbreak of Coronavirus.

As the world currently battles the COVID-19 outbreak, many people have various thoughts about the situation when the world gets back to its normalcy. People across the globe are practicing social distancing and are staying home as countries across the globe are under lockdowns. The governments of various countries have issued lockdown measures and multiple directives for their people to follow as the world battles a COVID-19 crisis. There is one question that arises in everyone's mind, will people feel comfortable to go clubbing as they did before the outbreak of Coronavirus. Across the globe, schools, colleges, malls, gyms, commercial units, offices are closed down.

Many people are now working from home, as governments have called for stay at home orders. Public transports, air travel, and other vehicular traffic are also completely shut down. Now, once the Coronavirus situation in the world is brought under control, will the people feel comfortable in stepping out of homes to go partying. This is a question that surely bothers many alike. Socializing and clubbing with folks were a very normal thing to do before the COVID-19 outbreak came to light.

Now, post the Coronavirus scare it remains to see whether or not people step out without any fear in mind to go clubbing with friends and be carefree like before. This poll aims to know your opinion about whether you would go clubbing with friends once the COVID-19 situation has been fully brought under control.

