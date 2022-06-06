Air Signs: All about Gemini, Libra and Aquarius

Your astrological sign can give great insight into you and your personality. Thanks to your sign, you can embark on an unending journey of self-exploration and remarkable realization. Who could have thought that all the stars out there could hold the answers to your typical personality traits! Most of us can recite our sun signs and moon signs at the snap of a finger, but very few know anything about the elements ruling our birth chart. The knowledge about the earth, fire, water, and air appears to be limited. To start with, you must know that each zodiac sign falls under the influence of either one of these elements. What’s the best part? Each of the four ruling elements controls three zodiac signs. Thus, even though every zodiac sign is unique, those that fall under the control of the same element tend to share some common values and traits. Already eager to know which signs you share your element with? Wait until you read more about air signs and their unique characteristics.

An introduction to air signs

In astrology, there are three air signs: Aquarius, Gemini, and Libra. When it comes to these signs, you can expect them to be the most knowledgeable of the lot. They encompass a huge mound of mental energy and strong communication skills. People with these signs tend to get bored pretty easily and often wander around to learn something new.

It goes without saying that they will likely turn their direction another way if they are walking down a road that does not meet their interest anymore. They do not shy away from making quick changes to explore another option or an area of interest. Other signs can take inspiration from their ability to communicate efficiently and learn how things can be seen from another perspective.

If anything from here sounds a bit familiar, there is a good chance that you may be one of the three air zodiac signs. Get to know what it means to be ruled by an air element and how you can channel its influence to your benefit.

Which are the three air signs of the zodiac?

There are three air signs: Aquarius, Gemini, and Libra. If astrologers are to be believed, then people belonging to these signs are the most social out of all the signs belonging to other elements. You will often find them approaching things from a logical perspective rather than flowing on an emotional ride. Also, they usually love being around other people but are likely not to be bothered by anyone or anything else. So, even when they are dancing to the music at a party and bringing it to life, they are entirely in their form, making them immune to anything people have to say about them.

But, all is not so goodie-goodie with air signs all the time. Flip the coin to see what they can look like on the other side, and you will find that they can seem fickle at times and turn out to be pretty indecisive. And since they are busy being analytical in their heads, it can be hard for them to stay grounded.

That being said, the other zodiac signs may have a lot of different things to say about an air sign, and it is not always the same. A water sign may think of an air sign as someone cold, while the definition may be too stale for an earth sign. When it comes to the fire sign, you will see that they are in complete awe of an air sign.

Air signs in love and relationship

Libra, Aquarius, and Gemini are the signs that show remarkable emotional and intellectual connections. As you will see in the sections to follow, these signs tend to be very expressive when it comes to communicating with others and act largely on their intellectual intent. This trait makes them willing to communicate with others, especially those who can equally stimulate their thoughts on an intellectual level. They are in for a conversation at any time of the day, without any plans to curtail the same any time soon.

These zodiac signs certainly want to engage in joyful interactions, but at the same time, they have a zest for anything dramatic. They need things to remain interesting so that they do not get bored. Due to this trait, many people belonging to these signs tend to go through chaotic or bumpy relationships in their lifetime.

Yet, some Libras, Geminis, and Aquarians do find the courage to channel this trait positively. By doing so, they eliminate the scope for any dramatics from seeping into their relationship. Believe it or not, there are still people out there who would be hungry for some degree of spiciness in their life.

Another quality of air element signs in astrology is that they are social butterflies, and because of this, they tend to be quite popular among the lot. For them, the need to maintain multiple relations is intense, and this is why they tend to educate themselves on various matters so that they can maintain their relationships and remain intellectually stimulated.

On the career and work front, these signs excel at anything related to the field of communication. With their ability to adjust and acclimatize to any environment easily and with their strong mental perception, they can thrive in an industry where they are required to analyze or exchange information. They hold the capacity to become leaders in their area, given their power skills. This makes them smart and capable of performing anything related to calculations and data processing. Most astrologers would agree that the ideal careers for air element zodiac signs are in media, journalism, architecture, law, and politics.

Let us get to know in detail about the three air signs, Aquarius, Gemini, and Libra.

Traits of an Aquarius

Aquarius are the ones ruling the chart with their relatable sense of what is most relevant. They have a forward-thinking attitude that makes them capable of analyzing a situation and identifying what will work for them. With this kind of mindset, they display traits that make them synonymous with revolutionary figures or visionaries.

Aquarians are people who are open to identifying new opportunities around them and welcome them as possibilities without hesitating to adopt them from their perspectives. Sometimes, other zodiac signs may be unwilling to walk down a road in this regard, but it will not be uncommon to watch an Aquarius take it. This is also why they are more open to acknowledging the diversity in the things and people around them. To sum up this trait, you should know that people of this sign will not be hesitant to go against the wind, even if they know that other people will not catch up to them.

Aquarians are ruled by Saturn, which is believed to be the planet of discipline and order. Any type of outside influence usually does not impact them, and even in the face of the most adverse changes and distractions, you will always find an Aquarian protecting their individuality.

Quite literally, if you watch a group of people doing something, there is a good chance that you will not find an Aquarius among them. This could be due to two reasons: either they are the ones leading the pack and stand at the forefront of things in the capacity of a leader, or it could be because they did not quite see the point of wasting their energy on something that did not please their vibe. We already said it! They have a knack for identifying what is going to work for them, and unless they know otherwise, you will hardly find an Aquarius heading that way. For this reason, you will mostly find them not conforming to the crowd, even when they are not explicitly trying to be different from others. Consequently, they form groups with people of mixed qualities, making them a rather valuable conglomeration.

Many would say that Aquarians are rebels in what they do. To describe some of their qualities, you can look at words such as eccentric, unique, and innovative. They are always bubbling with fresh ideas and bring a sense of novelty to the group they belong to.

Now, let us look at some of the points on the flip side when it comes to this air sign. To start with, Aquarians always tend to have a very strong sense of themselves. If at all you needed them to change their mind, it would be a mission that would take some hard bending at your end. Forget about telling an Aquarian what to do and how to do it. They are the people who despise being told how they should do something or when they should do it. But even with a mind that is hard to change, they are quite humble in their outlook toward the community as a whole. A few notable personalities belonging to the Aquarian sign are Bob Marley, Oprah, Paris Hilton, Galileo, etc.

Now, let us look at the next air sign, Gemini.

Traits of a Gemini

It wouldn’t come as a surprise if you found an astrologer calling a Gemini the chameleon of the zodiac chart. Wonder why? Well, they are known to adapt to almost any situation that comes their way, as if they were tailor-made to handle that situation. They are the people who will be at the front of the group when making arrangements or organizing an event.

However, people born under the zodiac sign Gemini tend to earn a bad reputation for being two-faced, which can be partly due to the characteristics mentioned above. There are so many other ways to define the positives of a Gemini, including that they are problem solvers, good communicators, and show and express the trait of curiosity. You will always find a Gemini at the forefront when it comes to gaining some information, whether it is good or bad. But at the same time, they are among the least judgmental people in the room.

We cannot argue that Gemini is not a mutable sign. People belonging to this sign happen to be very flexible to changes and easily tend to readjust to new input and output. According to astrology, people belonging to the Gemini sign are ruled by Mercury, which itself is the planet of communication. We bet that you know of a few Geminis in your social circle who love to gather and share messages among the group. Thanks to their great communication skills, they are at the center of all gossip.

Geminis are versatile and great at adapting to things around them. Like Aquarians, even Geminis tend to share a fondness for analyzing things from every angle before arriving at a decision. It is one reason why they can gel with people around them pretty well. But here is a red marker! They are incapable of teaming up with people who bore them. If you want to be around a Gemini, you have to be impressive and stimulating.

Geminis tend to focus on innovation and intellect, knowing quite well how they should move about in a social setting. It might even be correct to say that they are good at locating professional and social opportunities for themselves by identifying the right people to talk to.

A statement characteristic about a Gemini is that they are the most changeable of all the zodiac signs. They cannot do with mundane routines or entertain people with a monotonous attitude. You will see them changing their minds more often than not because, for them, the right way forward is the way where they get more fun. They are just too excited about what life has to offer to be able to settle down for anything less.

Many of the famous people we know of today, such as Anne Frank, Angelina Jolie, Marilyn Monroe, Bob Dylan, and Kanye West, happen to be Gemini.

Switching on to the next and the last of air signs, Libra.

Traits of a Libra

The last one on the list of air elements, we arrive at the zodiac sign libra. They are truly characterized by virtues of charm and magnetism, and these qualities make them instantly recognizable. Similar to a Gemini, even a Libra happens to be a social butterfly. However, they are a tad bit pickier when choosing who they form a companionship with.

One notable feature about Libra is that it is the only air sign that Venus, the goddess of pleasure, rules. It could be due to this that they come to appreciate works of beauty, art, designs, and anything similar. As a cardinal sign, they have to initiate energy within themselves, and together with the Venusian energy, they can often appear to possess a shallow obsession for appearances. But at the same time, the trait helps them maintain an abstract measure of beauty for everything from poetics to nature. Thus, Librans are at the face of aspirational beauty.

Another profound quality of Libran is that they are very diplomatic. They will almost always go out of their way to put themselves in another’s shoes before arriving at a decision. In turn, they even help or defend someone with the same intensity, often more than what they would do for themselves. Thus, anything that involves a Libra will end in harmony and fairness.

While a Libra may be very different from any other earth, water, or fire sign, there are quite a few similarities between a Libra and a Gemini. Together, their social game rolls almost in the same flow. Libras are very passionate when it comes to showing their energy. They bring the same kind of energy to their relationships and partnerships. They come from a place where they do not mind compromising on their part and giving abundantly in terms of their love. Whatever place they occupy seems to blossom with beauty and creativity. It would not be wrong to say that they do not hold back and love unconditionally.

But for air signs, not all things are always positive. It is not easy for a Libran to take confrontation on a light note. Although they are quite moved by injustice, they are the first to hide away from confrontation to avoid getting involved.

For Libra, being surrounded by all the fine things in life is key to keeping them happy. Things like good food, good music, and good people are what they need to find some quality time in their life. Some of the notable people we know today who belong to this sign are Kim Kardashian, John Lennon, Oscar Wilde, Serena Williams, Barbara Walters, and more.

Notable traits of air signs

Air signs are known to be changeable and distinctive but what is notable about them is that they act as connectors. This could be why their social networks extend beyond the usual lines of a group. They can be driven to come together to share information and experiences, which further widens the scope of their network. As is the case with most air element signs in Zodiac, the extent of their mental energy is something that makes their endgame quite prominent.

If astrologers are to be believed, then these three air signs are symbolized by unique notations. So, for example, a Gemini is symbolized by the Twins, the Scales symbolize Libras, and the water bearer symbolizes an Aquarian. If we compare the zodiac signs based on the four elements, then we can say that water signs are comparatively too involved with their feelings while the earth signs often keep a pragmatic outlook on life. On the other hand, fire signs can be very action-oriented, and air signs primarily focus on interpersonal and intellectual approaches.

Out of the twelve zodiac signs, those belonging to the air signs tend to be the action-oriented group of people who think and communicate after analyzing, probing, and synthesizing all the information they have access to. Many would say that people belonging to air signs tend to have an attitude that makes them willing to mind their own business. They carry the intelligence that they use to make decisions stealthily, which is why they become leaders of a group or a society.

Unlike any other zodiac sign, they usually abstain from clouding their judgment due to the eruption of emotions. Instead, they make every move and decision from a position of intellect. They are known to focus on every minute detail of their lives and are notorious for pointing out the little ones in others as well. Air signs are the ones you can turn to if you want to develop a brilliant idea; they will always come up with the best.

Conclusion

Gaining zodiacal wisdom is quite impossible unless you pass your gaze through a few different types of prisms. A person’s birth chart, planetary aspects, and placement of houses pave the way for several explorations that can lead to the domain of their zodiac personality. It is a good idea to go beyond the individual zodiac signs and understand more about the four elements because it will offer a better grasp of the meaning of every sign.

