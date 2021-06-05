Aisha: Check out this movie’s ensemble cast as zodiac signs

Aisha is a film that is said to be based on Jane Austen’s Emma. Have a look at the possible zodiac signs of the main characters of this film, based on their personalities.

Aisha is a film that we all love and adore, be it for the character quirks or the gorgeous clothes. It is a film that makes us want to shop and be a fashionable diva just like Sonam Kapoor is in the film. From the songs to the locations, every scene in Aisha seems straight out of a fashion magazine and makes us green with envy!

Every character in the film has its own personality and quirks, whether it’s the sorted-investment banker Arjun Burman or Aisha’s childhood bestie Pinky. So we took the liberty to predict the zodiac signs of the ensemble cast of the film based on their qualities and personality traits.

Aisha Kapoor

Aisha, the quintessential diva has to belong to the zodiac sign Taurus. She loves all things luxurious and has an eye for aesthetics. Just like a true Taurean, she is also a tad bit lost and confused at times but knows how to sort her issues out and does eventually find her way back home.

Pinky

Aisha’s best friend Pinky is moody, sarcastic and quirky. From her clothes to her bold and outspoken personality, Pinky best resembles the zodiac sign, Virgo. She has very high standards and when someone doesn’t live up to them, she doesn’t shy away from explicitly stating their incompetencies!

Arjun Burman

Wharton graduate and investment banker, Arjun Burman is most likely to belong to the zodiac sign Libra. He is politically correct, passionate, intense and dedicated to his work. While being social and outgoing he also has a soft and sensitive side which is what attracts Aisha to him.

Randhir Gambhir

The rich spoilt brat aka Randhir Gambhir resembles the zodiac sign Capricorn. Like a true Capricorn, he is a workaholic and dedicated to his family business. He is also stubborn. His stubbornness can be seen in his love for Aisha and how he tries to win her over.

Shefali

The personality of Shefali is quirky, traditional and unique. The zodiac sign that she most resembles is Cancer. While she does love the glamour and the high-flying life that she is exposed to while being with Aisha, she is also a traditionalist at heart who prefers a simple and down-to-earth guy like Saurabh over Randhir.

