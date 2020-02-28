Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Here's what Bollywood's moms have to say about parenting

Parenting is not an easy task as it comes with tons of responsibilities. So, check out what celeb moms have to say about parenting.

Motherhood is one of the most special moments in a woman's life. This phase of life comes with a lot of responsibilities where you have to give all your focus to your child for his or her upbringing. But sometimes, parenting becomes confusing and tough where you cannot give enough time to your child and this will create a gap between you two. So, you should properly balance your work-life and motherhood to pay attention to both of it. So, check out what celeb moms have to say about parenting.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the former Miss World, is one of the most prominent personalities of Bollywood. She is an actress and a mother of 6-year-old Aaradhya. She can perfectly balance between her work life and parenting. In an interview, she had told that she doesn't have a group of staff for taking care of Aaradhya. Her daughter is on the top of her priority list. For this parenting style, she gave credit to her mom Vrinda Rai who is the role model of her life.

Sushmita Sen

The former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen was highly praised for sharing a picture with her second daughter Alisah on Instagram. In another post of Instagram, she has referred to her two daughters Renee and Alisah as Dugga Dugga captioning it as 'I live for this feeling'. Sushmita is always praised by everyone for adopting both her daughters.

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia has also shared her views about parenting and motherhood who believes in equal parenting. In an interview, Neha said, she wakes up 15 minutes before her daughter and that might be a mommy trait. Neha has maintained all her plans for breastfeeding, equal parenting, going back to work after having the baby, etc. She has also shared her plan of raising her child Mehr in India. In terms of parenting, she believes in equality, where her husband Angad Bedi also takes part in taking care of their daughter. Both of them have divided the responsibilities to take care of their child.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan once said there is no strict rule to be followed when it comes to parenting. According to her, it’s about learning and adapting. In an interview, she said reading different parenting books has really made her bored. So, being a mother, she wants to learn new things every day by herself rather blindly following the parenting books. Mrs Khan wants her little boy Taimur to do what he wants in life.

Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan also spoke about her daughter Inaaya Naumi and parenting. She wants her daughter to grow and learn every time because at this age she absorbs everything and repeats things. According to her, the baby is mostly influenced by his or her mother but that person is also not perfect.

