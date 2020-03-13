Aizawl: A mini roadside library is winning over the internet; Read details

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Aizawl has started a roadside library where it offers books for free in exchange of another book. This initiative has highly been praised by netizens. Twitterati have highly appreciated it. Read on to know more.

A roadside library in Mizoram offers exchange of books to encourage kids for reading. This roadside library, located in Aizawl, has been praised by the Twitterati for taking this initiative to promote reading among kids. They offer a book for free in exchange of another book and the books are not locked as the library trusts the readers. This initiative was first started by the IFS officer Parveen Kaswan who tweeted a photo of this library. Aizawl has a couple of these small libraries in different parts of the region.



The tweet has become viral all over the internet and the initiative has been highly praised. Twitter flowed with positive comments. For example, one user has written that it feels wonderful to see that India still has some places full of innocence and honesty. Another user appreciated this initiative and told the Aizawl locals to be more civilized. Another user wrote that he cannot wait to visit Aizawl after seeing this wonderful initiative.

Now this is what every city must copy. #Mizoram's capital #Aizawl has a couple of these tiny roadside libraries. Libraries are the best investment for nation building. North East showing the way. Via @asomputra pic.twitter.com/mFmFspuSyg — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 24, 2020

Another Twitter user wrote, "Beautiful, isn’t it? A few years ago, citizens in Dimapur pulled in resources to open the first public library! I still visit children libraries and get books. I missed out on so many amazing books as a child, now I balance my life with books meant for kids from 4 years till 100".

