Ajay Devgn and Kajol Devgn: 3 Reasons why Aries and Leo are compatible in a marriage

Astrology is highly effective in spilling the beans over love and marriage compatibility. Right from contemplating your strong and weak points, going through the star signs can provide you with an overview of your relationship while envisioning whether the future of togetherness will be contented or will fall apart. Kajol and Ajay Devgn are one of the most adored and influential couples in the Bollywood industry. Their resilient bond and solid connection of over two decades demonstrate that their marriage is blissful and happy. Both Ajay Devgn and Kajol Devgn are the signs of fire and this hot duo stands right on the dynamic nature. The match of Aries and Leo are highly compatible as their love tuning, emotional quotient, and intuitiveness result in one of the zodiac's most organic, passionate, and well-matched couples. Read on to know about the 3 reasons why Aries and Leo are the most compatible with each other.

1. They both thrive on straight-forwardness

Being the cardinal fire signs, couple with this zodiac sign does not believe in playing games with each other and rather they both blossom on direct communication. They both work on their love language as per their partner’s needs so that their partner will never be offended or feel insecure by each other’s manner of speech. Leos are well versed to appeal Aries in a way that keeps the fire in the relationship burning which in turn keeps the Aries everlastingly exciting and puts the relationship on the pedestal.

2. Their relationship flourishes on trust and understanding

The Mars-ruled Aries is desire driven and they adore the process of chasing. Once someone gets into their heart, they will make every effort to be with that person, leading to trust in their relationship, creating a strong match that will result in a long, devoted relationship. The zodiac’s lion always loves being the centre stage and being chased on. Leos love different approaches from their lovers and Aries successfully brings that to the table, all of which contribute to trust and understanding while leaving the ground for strong bonds.

3. Share perfect emotional compatibility

Both Aries and Leo are never afraid to express their feelings to one other in a very easy and straightforward way. This zodiac duo keeps changing their ways to showcase love to each other and always have a deep conversation about their feelings and emotions which make them bond on emotional compatibility. This pair loves each other’s company so much and always seeks ways to be with each other. Leos are quite mature as compared to Aries and never fail to understand what makes the other one tick.

Both these signs hold the potential to stand true to the test of time. Their maturity and open communication curates a strong bond between them and keeps the fire burning for years.

