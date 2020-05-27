Akshay Kumar and other celebs support menstrual hygiene campaign for underprivileged women

Akshay Kumar and other celebs are lending their support to NGO Samarpan who are running menstrual hygiene campaign for underprivileged women. Read on to know more.

It is no news that migrant workers, daily wage-earners and underprivileged women workers among others are suffering the most during the nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak. They are left with no money and food to eat amid the COVID-19 crisis. Several women from economically backward background have no access to sanitary products, menstrual and hand hygiene and end up using old clothes or rugs, leading to increased chances of infection.

And that's why Samarpan, the NGO has teamed up with Ketto.org helmed by Mr. Varun Sheth and actor Kunal Kapoor to help these daily wage-earning women raise funds and provide them with sanitary pads and sanitization kits. Their aim is to reach 1 lakh, underprivileged women, with sanitary pads in hospitals, slums and containment zones in Mumbai. They are also giving sanitation kits to migrant labourers at the railway station as they leave for home.

Dr. Ruma Bhargava, Founder of Samarpan said, "Menstrual Hygiene is not a privilege, its a basic human right. Only 42% of women in India use sanitary pads, the reasons may be many from an inability to afford, lack of availability, lack of awareness of menstrual hygiene." Suresh Kataria, co-founder of the NGO said, "In absence of access to sanitary pads, women use old clothes and rugs which leads to increased chances of infection."

Akshay Kumar, who is also lending his support for the cause said, “A great cause needs your support. COVID-19 doesn’t stop periods, help provide sanitary pads to underprivileged women across Mumbai. Every donation counts.” As of May 21, 2020, they have already distributed 3,000 packets of sanitary pads.

Speaking of menstrual hygiene and menstruation in general, menstrual practices are still a big taboo in several places in India. Due to several socio-cultural and religious restrictions many girls are ignorant about facts and how important hygienic health practices are and these result in health disorders including reproductive tract infections.

As per a 2008 study, out of 160 participants, 78 (48.75 percent) girls knew how to use sanitary pad during menstruation and only 18 (11.25%) girls used sanitary napkins. 85 percent of girls practiced the social-cultural restrictions which are followed during menstruation.

It is very important for all the girls to know about menstrual hygiene. Educational television programs, trained school and college nurses/health personnel, school teachers and knowledgeable parents can help to create awareness about the vital message of correct menstrual hygiene.

